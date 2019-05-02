‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Station 19’ Crossover Photos Tease Possible Tragedy for Major Character

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19‘s big crossover night is upon us, and new photos from the two-episode event has us fearing the worst about one major character’s fate.

The ABC dramas will come together for a special, and seemingly heart-wrenching, two hours as the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial work to save the life of fire captain Ripley (Brett Tucker) after his collapse at a flower shop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Maggie (Kelly McCreary), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Levi (Jake Borelli) have performed miracles in the OR in the past, it seems the case will challenge them more than ever before.

Will Captain Ripley survive his health condition? Take a look at photos from the beloved ABC dramas’ crossover event.

Teaming Up

Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Ben Warren (Jason George) are no strangers to the Grey’s Anatomy world, but their return to Grey Sloan Memorial during “What I Did for Love” will be a tragic one as they standby while Maggie and the rest of the doctors work to save Captain Ripley’s life.

The Grey’s hour of the crossover will pick up in the aftermath of Levi finding Ripley after his collapse outside the flower shop, with Ben, Andy and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) responding to the emergency situation.

A New Hero

Before Ripley’s collapse, he ran into Levi at the flower shop, who was there to buy a sweet present for his boyfriend Nico (Alex Landi) after the pair had a big fight.

Ripley’s collapse has added drama as the fire captain was on his way to accept Vic’s (Barret Doss) marriage proposal, only to pass out in the street, leaving Vic to believe she had been stood up. Good thing Levi was there to save the day, and possibly save the firefighter’s life.

Decisions to Make

The promo for the crossover special teased Ripley will have a decision to make related to his condition, as Maggie warns him that leaving the hospital could kill him.

Will Ripley trust the doctors to save his life? Will he get to talk to Vic before he undergoes surgery? We are not ready!

Secrets Revealed

The big Station 19 tie to Grey’s in this episode will lead to the firefighters finally finding out about Ripley and Vic’s secret relationship. How will they react?

In non-crossover news, the first hour will also see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) make a decision that could cost her her job. Jo (Camilla Luddington) will also be learning a “hard lesson” as she continues to struggle with finding out the dark truth behind her biological parents.

Bad News?

We don’t like the looks on the Station 19 character’s faces for the photos of the second hour of the crossover, titled “Always Ready.”

Maggie will be crossing over into the firefighter drama’s universe and seems to be sympathizing with Vic after the difficult day they have had. Could they be mourning a terrible loss, or waiting for Captain Ripley to recover after surgery?

The Squad Gathers

The firefighters and other first responders, including Andy’s dad Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) and best friend Ryan (Alberto Frezza), seem to have gathered in the hospital in wake of Ripley’s condition.

The somber look son their faces seem to hint at bad news, but we are not ready to accept it so we’ll just wait until the episode airs to see what happens.

Carry On

The life of a first responder leaves little room to process tragedy before heading to the next life-threatening situation.

It appears Vic, Andy and Sullivan will have to step away from their friend’s bedside in order to respond to an emergency that will feel more emotional than normal given the circumstances.

Helping Out?

Will Maggie also be heading out of Grey Sloan with the firefighters? It appears the latest emergency will take Maggie Pierce to another hospital, as the staff in this photo are sporting different colored scrubs than Grey’s Anatomy fans are used to.

Will Maggie and the firefighters save the day? The Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 crossover event airs Thursday, May 2 starting with Grey’s at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.