'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Tease Coronavirus 'War Zone' in First Crossover Premiere Trailer

Grey's Anatomy is entering its seventeenth season this fall, but the long-running ABC medical drama still has some surprises left. ABC released the first teaser for the Grey's Anatomy Season 17 premiere crossover event with Station 19, promising a "war zone" like nothing anyone at Grey Sloane has seen before. The trailer includes a mix of old and new footage from both shows.

The one-minute teaser was narrated by Jaina Lee Ortiz, who stars as Andy Herrera on Station 19, and Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy. "It's a war zone and we're the ones on the front line. With all the lives in need, our world is ablaze," the two said, notes PEOPLE. "What we're up against now is unlike anything that came before. At times it seems like there's no end in sight. We won't stop fighting. We won't stop feeling. Because sometimes, we all need saving." The episodes will air back-to-back on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Grey's Anatomy started filming new episodes in September after the show's sixteenth season was cut four episodes short due to the pandemic. Pompeo dedicated the new season to everyone who has put their life on the line to help others. "I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to every one of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude," she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 8. "I hope we do you proud."

When the writers reconvened to work on the new season in June, they convinced showrunner Krista Vernoff to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. She thought fans might want an escape from the pandemic, but they said it would be impossible for the most-watched medical drama to skip the most important medical story in recent memory. In a new interview with Variety, Vernoff said the pandemic has changed the "feel" and "pacing" of the show, adding, "It is what it is."

Vernoff called the coronavirus pandemic protocols on the set "massive." "It’s social distancing, it’s masks, it’s visors — it’s masks on the actors between takes and during rehearsals," she said. No one can talk to the actors while they are in the hair and makeup trailer, since their faces are exposed and the actors carry makeup bags for touch-ups during production. Anyone who gets within six feet of actors is rested three times a week. They've also written fewer scenes in their scripts and are fiming for 10 hours over 10 days, instead of 12 hours over nine days.