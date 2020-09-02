'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Ecstatic After Major Production Update

Grey’s Anatomy fans received some great news on Wednesday as the lovable group from Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital will soon be back to work. Variety learned that production on Season 17 will resume this month, with the first two episodes potentially being filmed next week in Los Angeles.

The news comes as a breath of fresh air as fans saw the 16th season come to an abrupt stop as the coronavirus pandemic forced production to shut down with four episodes to go. The last episode was seen in April with the 21st installment serving as the de-facto season finale. When the new season begins filming, it will pick up right where fans were left and likely will tie in the plans for those last four episodes into the new season. Also expected to be included in the upcoming season is the show tackling COVID-19. Krista Vernoff, the showrunner, discussed at a TV Academy panel that the series “has a responsibility” to portray a real-look at what front-line workers have experienced in 2020. It remains unknown when the season premiere will air, though providing some insight is ABC’s recently-released fall schedule, which typically has Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday nights, was not included.

With filming right around the corner, fans of the show were exuberant on social media. As Hollywood came to a sudden halt, new television has been far and few between so the optimism is through the roof as viewers are eager to see their favorite show back up and running.