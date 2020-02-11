‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jaicy Elliot Reacts to Justin Chambers Exit

A month after Justin Chambers announced his departure from Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years, his co-star Jaicy Elliot is speaking out. The actress, who plays Taryn Helm on the ABC medical drama, spoke to Us Weekly at the Mercedes-Benz’s 2020 Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday, acknowledging that although losing a beloved actor and character is never easy, “the show must go on.”

“It’s always sad to see a character leave, but I think that’s the nature of the show,” Elliot told the outlet. “Shonda [Rhimes] is known for being [fierce], and as amazing characters as she brings to life, she also creates these tragic situations where they die, and I think that, in a way, is enjoyable — well, not die, but leave — and I think that’s part of the show.”

“[Dr. Alex] Karev has been such an iconic character,” she added. “That’s always kind of a bummer, but I wish him the best. The show must go on.”

Elliot’s comments came almost a month to the day that Chambers, who portrayed Dr. Alex Karev since Grey’s freshmen season, announced on Jan. 10 that he would be leaving the beloved medical drama.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he added.

Later addressing his departure, Chambers explained that he was looking forward to “life, family, love and friendship.” He added that “Grey’s has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride.”

Chambers’ last episode had aired prior to his exit announcement, though his absence was addressed in the Season 16 midseason premiere late last month, when it was revealed by Alex’s wife, Jo Wilson Karev, that he was “visiting his mom” out of state.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.