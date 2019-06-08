‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Clarifies ‘Toxic Culture’ Comments After Backlash

Ellen Pompeo says there is someone responsible for the past toxic work environment on the set of Grey’s Anatomy — everyone who worked there.

The Grey’s Anatomy star took to Twitter Saturday morning to speak out on controversy surrounding an interview published earlier this week in which she admitted she considered quitting the show due to the environment on set during the first ten years of the series.

She countered that claim later in the story by saying she was proud at how far the show had come from the early year behind the scenes, and how proud she was of her own achievements both in front and behind the cameras.

Her comments led many fans to speculate whether she was referring to a specific person, given co-star Patrick Dempsey exited the series at the time. Seeing the comments online, Pompeo chose to clear the air.

“Hey! Anyone having feelings over Variety piece. It’s not worth getting yourself upset over not singling anyone out..as a show we all had a part to play in the environment me included..as many workplaces do..We changed that story. That’s the story we all have the power to change!” Pompeo said, clarifying the real reasons for her words.

“None of my comments in print are ever meant to shade anyone,” she added. “That’s so not productive. My words about my journey are always meant to inspire and reflect. My shade is very obvious when I’m not subtle about it you all should know that!!”

Pompeo continued by saying she values the ABC drama series as much as fans.

“I’m aware how much love there is for this show and these characters…no one has more love than me..I’ve dedicated half my life to it. The show has been a blessing for us all in different ways. The negative vibes…not healthy….and ummmm a doctah,” she wrote.

Later on she responded to a fan, who said they felt “sad” the actress had to “explain” herself after the backlash.

“I don”t have to explain.. I choose to… because I think people making themselves upset over assumptions is not good for them,” Pompeo wrote. “Words matter and it’s important to not make judgements about what you ‘think’ someone means.”

Though the Variety’s Actors on Actors interview shone a light on those moments of “culture issues” in the early days of the show, Pompeo also spoke about the efforts she worked on to make the set of the beloved series a safer place to work.

“It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about, because we had so much turmoil for 10 years,” Pompeo told Taraji P. Henson in the conversation. “My mission became, this can’t be fantastic to the public and a disaster behind the scenes. Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the ending of this story. That’s what’s kept me.”

Grey’s Anatomy will return for Season 16 in fall 2019. The series has also been renewed for Season 17 on ABC.