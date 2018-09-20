‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Teases Surprise Baby News

Grey’s Anatomy‘s latest baby bombshell will surely bring the drama in season 15.

Despite deciding to separate earlier in season 14 following Amelia’s brain tumor diagnosis and recovery, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) seemed to be heading toward reconciliation near the end of the season, when they were both given the chance to parent a newborn boy and his teenage drug addict mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The finale dropped a bomb on fans of the show, however, when Owen’s ex-love Teddy (Kim Raver) returned to the hospital asking for a job and with the news that she was pregnant with his baby.

Scorsone recently teased how the surprise baby news will complicate her character’s relationship, though apparently they won’t find out about the baby for some time.

“Teddy’s shown up and apparently is pregnant. Amelia doesn’t know at this point, so she and Owen are playing house with this teenager and this baby,” Scorsone told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s all very complicated.”

The eventual pregnancy reveal will reportedly bring quite the drama to the hospital, as Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will find herself being the only doctor who knows about Teddy’s baby, and forced to keep the secret.

Scorsone also opened how about how she thinks Amelia will react once she finds out about Owen’s and Teddy’s baby news.

“I think she’ll be surprised at the very least,” the actress told the outlet. “Amelia is a pretty complicated woman. She’ll be devastated on one level but she also is a very noble person inside, so I think she’ll want whatever is the best thing for Owen ultimately.”

Fans will have to wait a bit to see Owen and Amelia’s reaction to the news, though executive producer Krista Vernoff previously said would lead to an “adult” love triangle with no bad guys.

Also during the interview, Scorsone teased the shocking moment from the Grey’s season 15 trailer featuring Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in bed with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), and speculation of whether the moment is a dream sequence.

“No…,” she said before pausing. “I don’t think I’m allowed to talk about what it is. I can’t say! You’re going to have to wait and see, but it’s worth the wait.”

One thing we know for sure is that Meredith will be finding love again in season 15, with Vernoff teasing a big love on the horizon for the surgeon.

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing,” Vernoff told TVLine back in August. “But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in Season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns for its 15th season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.