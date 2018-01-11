‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Cast Has ‘Ridiculous’ Suggestions for New Series Title

The cast of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff is so anxious to find out what their show’s title will be that they’ve sent suggestions to producers. Jokingly, of course.

“We are all so excited to figure out what our title’s going to be,” Barrett Doss told E! News. “I mean, we don’t know anything either. So, of course, we love to throw things around. We actually, as a cast, came up with a bunch of just terrible, stupid titles that we sent to [showrunner] Stacy [McKee] as a joke because we were like, ‘I mean, why not?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to series star Jason George, the joke title producers and cast are using behind the scenes is Blaze Anatomy, and giving suggestions has become a sort-of game on set.

Jay Hayden, who previously appeared on Shondaland series The Catch, told E! News he has suggested a name with that uses the word “smoke.”

“Like, Smoke & Fire, High-Rise Smoke, Smokejumpers,” he rattled off in quick succession before laughing. “Nobody really cares about what I think. I think I just have bad ideas, so I’m just keeping my mouth shut and showing up at work now.”

Delaying the announcement of the show’s title has its upside, however, as audiences referring to the series as a spinoff of one of ABC‘s biggest hits helps keep both shows connected in people’s minds.

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will center on Grey’s character Ben Warren (George) leaving his job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to work at a nearby Seattle firehouse. The series also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Grey Damon and Miguel Sandoval.

The series will air a two-hour series premiere Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.