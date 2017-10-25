‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Adds Final Series Regular

Seattle is heating up and the cast of the Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff has finally been rounded out.

According to TVLine, Alberto Frezza has been added to the new ABC series as the final regular cast member. The actor will be playing a character by the name of Ryan, but that’s the only information that’s been revealed at this time.

Frezza is most well-known for his starring role in Freeform’s one-and-done horror series, Dead of Summer. The actor also appeared in episodes of Criminal Minds, Touch and the reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

In addition to Frezza, the firefighter-centric spinoff has cast the likes of Miguel Sandoval, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savreand Barrett Doss. Jason George, who is currently starring on Grey’s Anatomy, will be jumping over to the spinoff.

The series will begin with an episode of Grey’s Anatomy later this season, acting as a backdoor pilot to launch the new spinoff.