‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shows How Owen and Amelia React to Teddy’s Baby News

Grey’s Anatomy showed its most awkward elevator ride yet during the winter premiere episode, courtesy of Owen, Teddy and Amelia.

The doctors were stuck in the elevator after the fall finale’s hospital blackout, leading them to confront the reality of Teddy’s (Kim Raver) pregnancy.

Knowing that Teddy had kept the secret from them for months now, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) lashed out at the heart surgeon for not telling them what had happened sooner. To make matters worse, the doctors were forced to work together and perform surgery on their trauma patient in the elevator while they talked about their predicament.

As the surgery goes on, Amelia seems to become affected by how seamlessly Teddy and Owen work together on the patient. Later, Teddy explains that she hesitated to tell Owen about the baby after she arrived in Seattle and found that he had started a family “in record time” after their failed Germany romance. She apologizes for causing problems and waiting so long, assuring Owen that he does not need to be involved in the baby’s life and he can go on with Amelia, Betty (Peyton Kennedy) and baby Leo as if nothing happened. The statement angers both Amelia and Owen, however, knowing that he would never just ignore his own child.

With the patient stable for now, Owen wonders why Teddy would insinuate he wouldn’t want to be involved in the baby’s life. She tells him that a possible relationship between the two of them is off the table, but that she would be staying in Seattle so the baby could have both of its parents.

Just before they run out of blood to keep the patient alive, Teddy reveals that she is 16 weeks along and has not found out the baby’s gender. Owen seems excited when he hears that, though Amelia seems angry about Teddy’s secret and the complicated situation. As the argument heats between the two women doctors, the doors open and they race toward the O.R. to save the patient.

After successfully saving their patient, Teddy and Owen take a moment to quietly celebrate the news of their future baby together. Sharing a hug and an almost kiss, it’s obvious they have feelings for each other though Owen is committed to Amelia.

Near the end of the episode, Amelia and Owen meet in the stairwell and talk about the big reveal. Amelia tells him that maybe the baby is a sign that when she sent him to Germany to be with Teddy he was supposed to be with her. Owen keeps saying that he won’t leave Amelia because he’s in love with her and Teddy is not an option.

Amelia tells him that the new baby makes Teddy an option for him, and now he has to take time to decide who he wants to be with, adding that she is willing to wait for him to decide.

Will Owen choose Amelia or Teddy? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.