‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Premiere Recap With Spoilers

It’s been a long wait, Grey’s Anatomy fans, but our favorite ABC series has finally returned. There was a lot to digest in the season 13 finale — including the departure of Stephanie and the potential break-up of Meredith and Riggs — and luckily we finally got some answers tonight to a few of our most pressing questions.

We also got more than we bargained for — including a proposal from Riggs to long-lost love Megan!

The episode opened with Megan and Owen reuniting on top of the helipad with Megen immediately making a joke, pretending to forget who her brother is.

Later in a hospital bed, Megan reveals her story to Owen and Amelia. Surprisingly, she’s full of jokes after her scary ordeal.

Riggs, who was engaged to Megan before she disappeared, shows up for an emotional reunion. Riggs is extra apologetic, but Megan says she’s fine.

She reveals to all the doctors in the room that there was a bombing six months ago and she took some shrapnel. She reveals a huge abdominal wound and says that her bowel no longer naturally works.

Meanwhile, Bailey thanks hospital staff following the fire and reveals there’s major damage to the hospital needs to be repaired. As if on cue, parts of the ceiling come crashing down.

Arizona reveals to April that Eliza Minnick has been fired.

Jo reveals that Stephanie went to burn center in Texas — the actress who portrayed Stephanie was announced to be leaving the show for another series.

Meredith and Maggie talk to Amy and they ask her how Megen is. She’s clearly on edge as she returns to work and they question why she doesn’t want to be with Owen.

Megan asks Riggs if he’s met anyone significant and in that moment, Meredith walks in. Meredith and Riggs exchange awkward conversation before she leaves

Riggs tells Megan that he he met someone but that that someone isn’t Megan.

Later, Dr. Bailey, Meredith and Dr. Webber go over Megan’s injury. Meredith comes up with a solution to fix her abdominal wound, but it’s risky. Megan wants the surgery anyway and reveals she’s going back to Iraq as soon as she’s well because she has a child there.

Megan reveals that she took in a child whose parents died in Iraq and he’s been in her custody for six years.

Riggs questions if Meredith working on the case isn’t a conflict of interest but she says she’s the best person for the job.

Jo tells Ben she’s worried about Stephanie. Ben sets the stage for the actor’s move to the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that involves a fire station, as he calls the previous night’s fire a “rush.”

Alex takes Jo to a 7-year-old patient with abdominal pain, where he reveals she can do a procedure on her own.

Meredith, Riggs and Megan are in a room for a quick check up. Megan asks why Meredith knows her mother and she tells her that that she was there for both of Owen’s marriages.

She asks Meredith who Riggs is dating but Owen interrupts before she can answer.

Owen reveals to Megan that he feels guilty and never should’ve stopped looking for her. She reassures him that she isn’t traumatized from her time in captivity.

Arizona knocks on Eliza’s door but discovers she’s left town without a word.

Meanwhile, Teddy (Kim Raver) returns and reunites with Owen.

Owen introduces Amelia and Teddy, but Amelia is clearly uncomfortable and is short with everyone.

Megan asks Owen how married life is but he laughs it off.

In the cafeteria, Kepner reveals to Arizona that Eliza ghosted her. During the conversation, April clearly still upset with Jackson after their unresolved one-night stand a few months ago.

Jackson sits down at Maggie’s table to chat with her, but she gets nervous and leaves the table.

As Megan prepares for surgery, Teddy finds Owen hyperventilating and calms him down. She commands him to take a breath and put his head between his knees.

He says he can’t lose her again and Teddy comforts him with a hug. Amelia sees them embracing and walks away.

Megan reveals that her “son” is in an American military base in Baghdad. She says it’s years before she can bring him here, if ever, which is why she has to return

Owen reveals to Teddy that Meredith and Riggs were dating at one point, but that they don’t want megan to know. Teddy questions that since Meredith is the surgeon.

Teddy tells Meredith that it isn’t appropriate for her to operate on Megan. Amelia steps in and says that that decision isn’t Teddy’s to make. Teddy is clearly offended, firing back that she shouldn’t have to advocate for Owen and Megan because that’s Amelia’s job.

The two argue because Amelia hasn’t been around for Owen. Teddy reiterates Meredith shouldn’t do the surgery before walking away.

Jo performs her solo surgery, but an intern screws it up.

DeLuca is concerned about Amelia, who is preoccupied.

Riggs insists it’s over with Meredith. Maggie overhears and says it just makes everything worse. Riggs defends himself, but Maggie is firm she should tell him.

Teddy questions Riggs’ involvement with Maggie in disbelief.

Meredith and Alex talk over lunch and she questions why she got involved with Megan’s surgery. She tells him that he needs to tell Jo that he hired someone to find her husband because she knows he gave her that solo surgery to win her back.

Maggie confronts Jackson, says she is avoiding him. She tells him that April said he’s into Maggie and it freaked her out.

Riggs walks in on a conversation between Meredith and Megan, whom asks Meredith if she’s in love with him. Mer says she had one great love and he died. Megan asks if she’s a mother.

Megan says she needs to get back to her son and Mer says she’ll do everything to help. In a light moment, Megan says Nathan has excellent taste in women and Meredith agrees.

Meredith goes over the surgery with Bailey and Webber and reveals she’s nervous for the surgery.

Arizona meets a woman in a bar as Meredith performs a long, hours-long intensive surgery on Megan.

Deluca finds Jo in a bar and reveals she’s still in love with Alex, even though he hurt Deluca. She pleads with him not to make it awkward. He says he just wanted to talk about Amelia because he’s worried about her.

Owen asks Teddy what’s taking so long with the surgery and she asks where Amelia is. Riggs pops in to tell them that Meredith did it and the surgery is finished.

Deluca comes home to find Arizona in bed with a woman. The woman is revealed to be Deluca’s sister and they start arguing in Italian.

Jo sleeps with the new intern who screwed up her surgery.

Riggs asks Meredith what’s going on. She says there isn’t enough tissue and she can’t close.

Megan wakes up and realizes the surgery didn’t work, breaking down in tears.

Webber stands outside a room where Meredith is throwing things, upset. Maggie wants to check on her, but Webber insists she’s being just like her mother and needs to leave her alone.

Maggie steps inside the room anyway to find Meredith clearing counters before she walks out, visibly upset.

Deluca and Arizona’s bedmate, Carina, reveal that they’re actually brother and sister as they continue to argue in Italian.

Jo is in bed with the intern she talked to at the bar, clearly remorseful over sleeping with him.

In the next scene, Owen reveals guilt over the fact that he’s glad Megan doesn’t have to go back to Iraq right away after her surgery wasn’t successful.

Meredith is at home with Maggie and Alex when she has a revelation that could save Megan. She heads to the hospital and presents an idea to Teddy, Bailey and Webber.

She reveals an idea for an abdominal wall transplant and asks for their approval. She asks Teddy to scrub in if the surgery goes forward — she wants everyone onboard. They all agree.

Jackson confronts April about what she told Maggie, but she brushes him off.

Jo tells Ben that she slept with an intern, who shows up at that moment. Alex overhears that she slept with the nerdy intern and laughs at her.

Meredith presents her idea to Megan, who is eager to take on another risky surgery so she can return to Iraq.

Meredith presents the case to interns so they can scour for a donor abdomen, promising anyone who finds one a chance to scrub in on the surgery.

Deluca’s sister Carina talks to Bailey and he reveals to Arizona that his sister is an OBGYN. Carina asks Bailey to help her with her research in how the female orgasm plays a role in pain management.

Meredith strikes out with the clueless interns who are searching for a donor abdomen until Jo’s intern a donor abdomen. Jo claims the find as her own so she can scrub in on Meredith’s surgery.

Jo’s intern demands an apology but Alex steps in and defends her before he starts laughing again, tickled again at how she slept with the intern.

Megan and Owen’s mother, Megan and Teddy confront Owen about his troubling marriage to Amelia. They all argue but he defends her. Megan makes Owen promise that he’ll take care of her son if she dies.

Arizona finds Carina in the hospital working on her study and Carina attempts to seduce her over the research.

Riggs gets Megan alone and gets down on one knee to propose to her. Meredith interrupts the moment to reveal they found a donor match. She’s clearly taken aback.

Owen confronts Amelia and reveals that he thinks she needs help. The two argue and she tells him that if he wants to be with Teddy, he should have her.

Jo confesses to Meredith that she stole the surgery from the intern, but Meredith tells her if she wants to be a shark, she should be a shark. The two begin the surgery.

Ben tells Alex that Jo is afraid of him, that she thinks Alex could hurt her like he hurt Deluca.

The abdominal wall transplant is a perfect fit for Megan. Deluca interrupts the surgery to steal Jackson away because Amelia needs help in her surgery — a surgery Jackson didn’t approve of her doing to begin with.

Megan wakes from a successful surgery to reveal her new abdomen. She is left alone with Riggs to revel in the moment.

Amelia’s surgery was also successful, but Jackson is still livid over the risk she took, calling her decision “stupid.” He says she’s lucky he didn’t report her to the medical board.

Jackson gets home to April, asks her if they’re going to talk about Maggie. She confronts him about what happened in Montana, reveals that it caused her a lot of pain because she didn’t know if their night together was casual.

She admits that she’s still in pain over their arrangement and will probably have to move out of their apartment.

Owen confesses to Teddy that his conversation with Amelia didn’t go well and admits that Amelia doesn’t want to be married to him. Owen kisses Teddy, but she stops him, knowing that he is both married and conflicted. If they’re meant to be, he can’t cheat on his wife because she knows it’ll cause him pain, even if Amelia doesn’t care.

Alex confesses to Jo that he found her abusive ex-husband. He apologizes to her, promises to never hurt her. He admits he thought about hurting her ex, but didn’t. Jo kisses him, pleased he showed restraint.

Riggs confesses to Meredith that Megan doesn’t want to be with him because she thinks he’s still in love with Meredith. She can’t handle the news and walks away from him.

At the end of the episode, Deluca and his sister are looking at a brain scan and they suggest to Amelia that the tumor is hers, which explains her erratic behavior.

Photo Credit: ABC / Mitch Haaseth