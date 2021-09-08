Another ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Returns for Season 18

Yet another doctor is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital! Just a week after the beloved ABC medical drama announced Kate Walsh will return as Dr. Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, it has been confirmed that actress Abigail Spencer will reprise her role as Megan Hunt when Grey’s Anatomy returns with its new batch of episodes this fall.

Spencer confirmed the news herself in a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post, teasing fans, “[the cat’s] out of the [bag]” before announcing her character is “back on [Grey’s Anatomy] this season! Thank you to this glorious team & historic show for having me!” According to representatives from ABC who spoke to Variety, Spencer will hold a recurring role in Season 18 and will first appear in the season premiere on Sept. 30. The episode will mark her return to the series after she last made an appearance back in the 20th episode in Season 15.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spencer’s onscreen counterpart was first introduced in Season 14 as the younger sister of Owen Hunt who served in the U.S. Army as a trauma surgeon. She was presumed dead after going missing for 10 years during the Iraq War, though it was revealed towards the end of Season 13 and the beginning of Season 14 that she was freed from captivity and returned to Seattle, where she reconnected with Owen. She later moved Los Angeles with her son Farouk, a Syrian refugee she first began caring for while she was overseas, and her fiancé Nathan. When fans last saw Megan, she was spending time with her family on the beach.

The news of Spencer’s return follows the Sept. 3 announcement that Walsh will also be returning to the fan-favorite medical drama in the upcoming season. Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery first appeared at the end of Season 1 as Derek Shepherd’s wife and she continued to make appearances, later in a guest-starring role, until Season 8. Her character also became the center of the Private Practice spinoff series, which ended in 2013.

Both Spencer and Walsh’s return to the series comes after the Grey’s cast underwent a bit of a shakeup in Season 17, with Giacomo Gianniotti’s Dr. Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann’s Dr. Tom Koracick, and Jesse Williams’ Dr. Jackson Avery having all departed. Also returning for Season 18 are original leads Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.