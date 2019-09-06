‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Trailer Released

Just weeks ahead of its premiere, ABC has released the first teaser trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, teasing that “orange is the new grey.” The network released the teaser, which joins several other first-looks and teases from the cast, via the official Grey’s Anatomy Instagram account on Friday, Aug. 20.

“Ask and you shall receive,” the clip was captioned, adding the hashtag [Grey’s Aantomy].

The new season is set to premiere on ABC on Sept. 26.

In the clip, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is seen picking up trash, stating that it’s volunteer work when she is recognized.

“Get back to work before I tell the court you’re in contempt,” her supervisor calls her out.

Later in the clip, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is seen telling someone that Meredith, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), and Richard Weber (James Pickens Jr.) no longer work at the hospital due to “criminal activity.”

The short clip ends with the search for Jackson (Jesse Williams), who went missing in the Season 15 finale, underway.

Although just a brief glimpse at what’s to come, the clip had plenty of fans sounding off in the comments section, many too eager to wait until the premiere.

“Thank you but can we get the whole season??” one person requested.

“This can’t miss ME I’ve been waiting for this for foreeeverrrrr!” another wrote. “Gonna place myself in front my TV two hours before It starts, have the house for myself no disturbance…..just me, my Ice-cream and Grey’s Anatomy.”

“If Jackson is dead I’m done with this show,” a third expressed their concern for the character’s fate. “Actually probably not because I said that after all the deaths and I still watch it way too much.”

“SHE OWNS THE HOSPITAL!? DID I MISS SOMETHING? [Laughing out loud],” added a fourth.

As fans will recall, Season 15 ended with a number of cliffhangers, including Jackson’s disappearance into the fog, Meredith possibly going to prison, and three fan-favorite characters being asked to leave Grey Sloan Memorial.

According to Pickens Jr., fans will not have to wait long for answers, as the upcoming season will pick up right where Season 15 left off.

“You know that there’s something on the other side of it that’s going to be really exciting and is going to take the audience and they’ll have to go on that ride, so that’s the fun part,” Pickens Jr. said of the premiere. “Obviously, my character and [Meredith] and Alex, we’ve been fired now, so that’s presenting a whole new set of issues, especially for Dr. Webber. It’s going to test some of his stuff.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 will premiere Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.