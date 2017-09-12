Watch: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Trailer Released

TGIT is almost here!

Grey’s Anatomy‘s season 14 trailer was released on Monday night, in addition to promo for Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.

The 60-second clip confirms Maggie and Jackson will become a thing, shows the return of Kim Raver’s character Teddy and offers a first look at Abigail Spencer’s character Megan’s debut.

The video also features Scandal‘s Scott Foley shirtless and a sneak peek at Jimmy Smits’ arrival on How to Get Away With Murder.

Monday was a big day for ABC promo. The network also released photos from the season 14’s premiere episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Along with the photos, ABC released the episode titles and synopses for the two-hour season premiere, set to take place on Thursday, September 28.

The first half of the premiere is titled “Break Down the House,” while the second hour is titled “Get off on the Pain.” Check out the official synopses for both episodes below!

“Break Down the House” – Meredith and the team are focused on helping Owen’s sister after her shocking return, and Amelia faces a conflict over a patient. Meanwhile, Bailey is forced to give Grey Sloan a facelift after the fire, and doctors are introduced to a few new faces that spice things up around the hospital.

“Get off on the Pain” – Meredith struggles to come up with a new plan for Owen’s sister. Jo makes a surprising choice regarding Alex, and Andrew’s sister’s controversial research leads to a shocking discovery.

