Two Fan-Favorite Characters Return in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Premiere

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy.)

During the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy in the spring, it was revealed that Megan Hunt, Owen’s sister and Riggs’ ex, was actually still alive. The character was thought to have died overseas but she was recently discovered, still living, and Owen was told she was being flown back to Seattle.

With that in mind, it was no surprise to see Megan Hunt return to Grey’s Anatomy this week. The character does look a little bit different than she used to, and that’s because she’s now being played by Abigail Spencer.

What may have surprised fans is the fact that Megan wasn’t the only major character to return. Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) is the one who brought Megan back to the states. Teddy was vital part of Grey’s Anatomy for multiple seasons, so having her around again feels like old times.

Fans are surely happy to have these characters back on the show, but their arrivals come with more than a couple of problems. The biggest of these issues comes in the form of an odd love triangle now forming between Meredith, Riggs and Megan. The latter two were in love before Megan “died,” so Riggs is going to find himself in a tough spot.

Grey’s Anatomy will air new episodes on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.