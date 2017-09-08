‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Undergo ‘Major Facelift’ in Season 14

It’s been revealed that Grey’s Anatomy will be undergoing some big changes for its new season and those changes are of a cosmetic nature.

In last season’s finale, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital was damaged by an explosion and the producers are using this as an excuse to make some renovations to the set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chandra Wilson, who stars as Doctor Bailey on the series, spoke about the changes.

“We definitely are going through some cosmetic upgrades and some changes,” Wilson said.

“It’s another way for Bailey to put her stamp on things. She ends up going pretty all-out in changing colors, upgrading rooms, and changing the feel of the hospital,” she added.

Back in July, it was revealed that Grey’s Anatomy would be undergoing another big change for its upcoming 14th season.

According to Deadline, it was confirmed that Krista Vernoff, who served as executive producer and head writer of the series for the first seven seasons, is returning to the show.

She’ll join the showrunning team of Betsy Beers and series creator Shonda Rhimes.

Vernoff’s return to the show is part of an overall deal with ABC, which sees her fill the spot left vacated by Stacy McKee, longtime writer, executive producer and co-showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy.

McKee is shifting gears to helm the firefighter-themed spin-off from Grey’s Anatomy that will debut in the 2018 TV midseason.

Vernoff’s other TV credits include Law & Order at NBC, Charmed at the CW, and the short-lived cult hit Wonderfalls at Fox.

Ever since leaving Grey’s Anatomy in 2001, Vernoff has been a writer and executive producer for Shameless on Showtime. She also served in a consulting capacity for the previous Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Private Practice.

Grey’s Anatomy is “the longest running scripted primetime show currently airing on ABC, the second-longest scripted primetime ABC show ever, and the second-longest primetime medical drama ever,” and it is scheduled to return on September 28 for its 14th season.