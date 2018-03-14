Exiting ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Sarah Drew to Headline ‘Cagney and Lacey’ Reboot on CBS

Sarah Drew has lined up her next gig.

Less than a week after news broke the Grey’s Anatomy star will be exiting the show at the end of its current season, the actress has been cast as Cagney in CBS‘ Cagney & Lacey reboot.

According to Deadline, Blindspot veteran Michelle Hurd has been cast as co-lead Lacey in the remake of the iconic 1980s police procedural.

Written by Bridget Carpenter and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez, the new series will follow the two female police detectives and friends who keep the streets of Los Angeles safe.

Drew will play LAPD Detective Cagney, Lacey’s nimble and easygoing partner and protege. Hurd’s Lacey is athletic, polished and a former high school track and field champion.

Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless played the title characters in the original Cagney & Lacey, which ran on CBS for seven seasons. The series won two best drama Emmys and six lead actress in a drama series trophies — four for Daly and two for Gless.

Grey’s Anatomy fans were heartbroken after news broke that Drew and Jessica Capshaw would not return next season based on a change in creative direction.

Drew has been on Grey’s Anatomy for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing the role of April Kepner.

The actress reacted to the news on social media, retweeting an article announcing the news writing, “Well, it’s been quite a week.”

Well, it’s been quite a week 😳🤗😊❤️😀 So excited!!!! https://t.co/TKkSXzrJKv — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) March 14, 2018

At the time of the Grey’s Anatomy exit news, Drew took to Twitter to share a message with her fans.

“Hey guys,” Drew began in a screenshot of a note posted on Twitter. “Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here. That will come later.”

She continued, “For now, I’d like to say: I love you, and I love April and her story isn’t over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Grey’s family all this week and next, so I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful.”