‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Character’s Surprise Pregnancy

Grey’s Anatomy welcomed a new baby into the show’s universe in the Season 15 finale, but another doctor may be expecting another one already. The Season 16 premiere left fans with a last-second shocker when it revealed a beloved character might be pregnant. The news came after an eventful hour that caught up with the doctors of Grey Sloan after the cliffhanger-heavy Season 15 finale.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 Premiere: “Nothing Left to Cling To”

Thursday’s premiere episode picked up immediately after the events of the finale and spanned a month in the lives of the doctors and patients. Jackson (Jesse Williams) was revealed to be fine after disappearing into the fog, and was helping two climbers who were injured.

Back at the hospital, Jackson teamed up with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Nico (Alex Landis) and Link (Chris Carmack) to fix the climbers injuries, giving Amelia a chance to explain herself after giving Link mixed signals about the future of their relationship in the finale.

During surgery, Amelia explains that she wants to continue her relationship but wants to take things slow. She wants to go on dates and get to know one another without her involving herself too much in his life. Link seems to understand and the new couple agree to start from scratch. Their clean slate will likely not last forever, after the last-second reveal Amelia might be pregnant with his child.

With Alex (Justin Chambers), Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) struggling after getting fired, and Jackson and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) ending their relationship, it seemed like a nice break from the drama as the show featured Link and Amelia going on nice dinner dates and spending time together.

In one of the dates, the couple shares things they have always wanted to do. Link says things like surfing a 20-foot wave and visiting exotic places. Amelia reveals she is very curious about having a threesome. Link reveals he has been in one before, and the pair consider the possibility of inviting someone else into their relationship, just for one night.

Near the end of the episode, Amelia visits Carina Deluca (Stefania Spampinato) with the intention of asking her to participate, though the visit takes a rather uncomfortable and funny turn. Carina seems happy to see Amelia and admits she was waiting for her after noticing changes in Amelia’s body.

Amelia says she is not pregnant, just that she gained weight, and then proceeds to proposition her. Carina then presses her further and Amelia starts to think about her behavior and how much she has been eating while dating Link. Her face then turns when she realizes what is really going on and she sits down in shock. Carina asks her how long it’s been since her last period and it seems pretty much confirmed, Amelia is going to have a baby.

Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice fans will recall Amelia previously gave birth to a baby with her ex-fiancé, who was born without a brain. She decided to let the baby live so she could donate its organs to babies in need. However, the experience left her with much trauma that led her to decide she did not want to have kids when she married Owen (Kevin McKidd).

How will the news affect Amelia, if she actually is pregnant? How will Link react? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.