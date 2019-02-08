‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Betty Lied About Her Identity

Grey’s Anatomy dropped a major bombshell for Amelia and Owen’s “daughter” in the latest episode.

Betty (Peyton Kennedy) returned from rehab during “Girlfriend in a Coma” and shocked her quasi-foster parents Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) when she dropped the bomb that she (spoiler)

The episode revolved around a patient of Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma who miraculously wakes up around the holidays. It started around Christmas, with Amelia telling her that she hopes to start new holiday traditions with Leo. During a sweet moment between Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen he attempted to include her in the plans, but she passed since she will be on-call during Christmas.

After meeting with the patient to talk further treatment on New Year’s Eve, Amelia heads to the rehab center to visit Betty. The teen mom admits she misses Leo, but not as much as she misses drugs.

Amelia tells her it’s good that she can admit that as part of her recovery, but Betty doesn’t listen and keeps repeating that she should’ve never been a mom and being hard on herself. When Amelia tries to talk her down, Betty gets up and tells her to leave.

A few days later, Teddy and Owen have their first sonogram together and celebrate learning they will be having a baby girl.

The series then skipped through a few weeks to Owen and Amelia returning to rehab. When they find Betty she walks in the room next to a boy, when she sits down she admits as part of making amends that she has been lying about her identity the whole time.

“My name is not Betty and my parents don’t even know I’m here,” she admits, before telling them that the person they’ve been talking to pretending to be her parents was actually a friend.

She then reveals her real name is Brittany and saying that they don’t know she ever had Leo. She admits she is afraid to call them because they could take Leo when they find out about him.

On Valentine’s Day, Owen frantically continues to search for answers on Betty’s real identity as Amelia hints that maybe they should respect her wishes, fearing they could lose their family. Owen is angry about her lying for so many months and doesn’t understand why Betty would make those choices and it leads to a disagreement.

Betty’s shocking revelation comes on the heels of the introduction of her parents. The new characters, played by Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey and Kyle Secor, will make their debut on the series in next week’s episode.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.