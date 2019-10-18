‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Another Surprise Pregnancy in Last Second Twist

One of Grey’s Anatomy‘s original characters is going through a big change, and it came with a shocking surprise! The ABC medical drama saw Bailey (Chandra Wilson) discover a surprising medical change, in the midst of controversy surrounding a negative article linked to Meredith’s firing. However, the episode packed a double twist, when it revealed Bailey’s real condition at the last second.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 4: “It’s Raining Men”

The episode revolved around the aftermath of a medical journal publishing a negative-listicle about the hospital based on brainstorming Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) did after being fired. The negative press took a toll on everyone, including Dr. Bailey.

After a patient refused to be treated Grey Sloan after seeing the negative press, Bailey finds out about the story and starts to become increasingly anxious.

Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) attempts to make damage control on Meredith’s behalf by trying to explain her thoughts were taken out of context in the article, but Bailey simply wants to know if he agrees with how the article paints the hospital in a negative light.

When she starts to get visibly upset, Jo (Camilla Luddington) puts a stop to the conversation, reminding Bailey that getting angry could be bad for her heart.

Meredith is also struggling with the article, taking time during her community service to confront the publication and tell them to take down the misleading headline. She urges her community supervisor to let her go to the hospital and threatens to call the judge and report her if she leaves. Meredith gets a message from Cristina (Sandra Oh) motivating her to move to Switzerland before Bailey kills her, and she decides to leave anyway to make things right.

As the doctors at Grey Sloan treat patients who fell off an airplane and somehow survived, Ben (Jason George) arrives and is eager to talk to Bailey after the article’s publication.

After she starts to feel weird following the stress, Bailey asks Maggie (Kelly McCreary)to check her out. She says everything is normal, but Bailey is still feeling warm and uncomfortable. Maggie then implies to her boss that it’s possible she could be starting menopause. Bailey asks for a full blood workup to make sure.

Miranda accepts her hormonal change via a freakout with Ben. She says she knew it was coming but could never have expected the way the hormones would make her feel.

Meredith later stops by the hospital and meets with Bailey. She apologizes and tries to clarify what happened. They didn’t let her write a retraction or anything. Bailey should know she loves the hospital and says she is truly sorry. Bailey lashes out at her for all she has done, saying that the damage is done.

Meredith later runs into DeLuca while she leaves the hospital. They disagree over her actions. She then reveals she got a court summons to deal with her skipping on community service.

The episode ends with a shocking revelation when Maggie comes to Bailey’s office and tells her the results of her blood work. Turns out, she is going through pre-menopause but she is also pregnant!

What did you think about the big twist? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.