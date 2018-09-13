‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teases 2-Hour Season Premiere in New Promo

A new promo for Grey’s Anatomy has been released and it teases the two-hour season 15 premiere of the show.

The new spot showcases a number of the returning stars — as well as a few new ones — and gets right to the point of letting fans know that there are going to be some real surprises.

A caption on the post jokes that the season 15 debut episode contains “so many OMG moments” they “needed 2 hours” to fit them all in.

So many OMG moments, we needed 2 hours 😏. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/i3ve8KOtO3 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 13, 2018

A number of fans have commented on the new clip, with many focusing on the possibility of a relationship between Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey and Giacomo Gianniotti’s Andrew DeLuca.

I am pretty sure that Mer and DeLuca will not end up together!!! DeLuca had a dream about being with Mer!!! That’s why he looks at her that way but Mer looks…. — Ana Guerra (@AnaLoisinette) September 13, 2018

“Meredith and deluca? YOUVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” one fan exclaimed while another said, “Try to replace Derek and merder so many times and fail…”

I knew they were setting up Deluca/Grey on the season finale! That’s going to be interesting. And just let Owen be with Teddy for the love of God! Everyone knows they belong together. — CEO (@ceowens13) September 13, 2018

While the “Meredith and Deluca” debate rages on, other fans have been preoccupied with trying to figure who gets hurt on the street, as well as who it is that Deluca is working on the hospital.

“Who is on the table getting chest compressions by Deluca? I’ve tried to stop the video but I can’t get it to stay still enough,” one fan tweeted, “I watch the extended video!!!

is it just me or does it look like jackson gets hurt.. deuca pulling him away from the car, webber is upset and catherine is hugging him, the end where deluca is recessitating someone.. i SWEAR if you kill my baby 😭😭😭😭 (this is just my thought okay don’t attack me) — Shelby (@shelbyylynn06) September 13, 2018

“The more i look at the promo the more i think Maggie is somehow hurt on the street and that is why Webber is beside himself in the park,” someone else theorized. “That whole story about him being upset about his sponsor is a ruse.”

Fans can get the answers to all their questions and more when season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy debuts on Thursday, Sept. 27, on ABC.