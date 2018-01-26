‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will Miranda Bailey Die?

One of Grey’s Anatomy’s remaining original cast members is headed toward danger.

Following Thursday’s heartbreaking episode of the hit ABC medical drama, a trailer for next week’s hour teased that Grey Sloan Memorial hospital chief of surgery Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) walks into the ER thinking she is having a heart attack.

Fans of the show took to social media, terrified that the beloved Miranda Bailey, one of four remaining original cast members on the show, might be leaving the series.

They better not KILL Dr. Miranda Bailey off #GreysAnatomy!!! Barley any of the original cast is left. As much as I Love all the originals I Love Meredith more than anything and that’s why I still watch this show. When her story ends then I’ll stop watching. — Alyssa Marie De Meo (@AlyssaDeMeo) January 26, 2018

Also…I cannot deal with this trailer for next weeks #greysanatomy 🙈 it would be great for Ben’s character in the crossover to the new show station 19, but I cannot deal with a Bailey death 😭 — shayes (@king_shayes) January 26, 2018

According to Entertainment Weekly, the logline for the upcoming episode reads, “the stress of managing the hospital and coming to terms with Ben’s decision to become a Seattle firefighter pushes Bailey to her limits.”

While Grey’s Anatomy never hesitates when it comes to killing off beloved characters, Miranda Bailey has always felt off-limits. After the hit medical drama’s dramatic hospital shooting finale, creator Shonda Rhimes revealed that in an early draft of the script, Bailey was supposed to be shot by the gunman, but after thinking it over Rhimes decided to change it because hurting Bailey during the already traumatizing episode didn’t feel right.

Despite all the catastrophe Grey’s characters have endured during its 14-season run, Bailey has gone remarkably unscathed, except for accidents related to the people around her.

Bailey is also just now beginning her tenure as chief of surgery after years of climbing the ladder, killing her off so soon would feel like a disservice to the character’s journey.

Bailey’s husband Ben Warren (Jason George) is slated to leave the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial to become a firefighter and lead the new Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, now whether or not he will step into his new role as a widower or not remains to be seen.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 is set to premiere with a two-hour special on March 22.