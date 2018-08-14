‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith’s Possible Love Interests for Season 15

Love will be in the air for Grey’s Anatomy leading lady Meredith Grey during the upcoming 15th season, and we have some feelings about it.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff assured fans that the titular character of the long-running ABC drama will be dating during Grey’s “Season of Love.” The first time she will be truly open to love since the death of Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd, not counting her short and slightly forced relationship with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson).

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing,” she added. “But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

The executive producer said that this season’s question will not be “Will Meredith find love again,” but rather “whom will she find love” with. As fans of the medical drama we have to give our input on this subject, given that we want Meredith to be happy and trauma-free, at least until the next plane crash.

Scroll down to see who we think could woo Meredith Grey back into the dating scene (as well as some pairings we would not love that much).

Nick Marsh

We know Vernoff said Scott Speedman’s Nick was a one-episode character, so chances that he will return are slim-to-none. But you could cut the two doctors’ sexual tension with a scalpel during that episode. Plus only Speedman could make possible organ failure look good.

The actor just got killed off his TNT series Animal Kingdom so, schedule permitting, we would love for Nick Marsh to return at some point and make the moves on Mer.

Will Thorpe

Derek Shepherd had just died when Meredith met military doctor Will Thorpe (Scott Elrod) in season 12, which made for some dark dating encounters that at the time left us wanting more.

During his last appearance Thorpe told Meredith he’d wait until she was ready and he was “pretty sure you’re worth waiting for.”

We’re still swooning so he should come back.

David

Fans were not particularly in on Meredith’s light flirting with Loren Dean’s visiting doctor, who secretly hated her at first because she figured out “mini livers” just before he did.

Their impromptu coffee-and-darts date at Joe’s Bar was cute, so if he wanted to move to Seattle from Los Angeles to woo Meredith we’d, maybe, be OK with it.

Andrew DeLuca

The season 14 finale, Vernoff said, gave fans the beginning of Grey’s “Season of Love” through Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) wedding.

During the wedding a drunken and heartbroken Andrew, still reeling from his girlfriend getting deported, kissed Meredith! She was flattered, and she complimented his face, but we doubt DeLuca has it in him to take on Meredith Grey … especially after things didn’t work out earlier on the show with her sister.

Chris Carmack’s “Ortho God”

Not much is known about the new character played by the Nashville alum, other than he is a master in his specialty.

As a recent Harper Avery/Catherine Fox award recipient, Meredith might be looking to pair up with another brilliant surgeon. Carmack might just fit the bill.

Glasses

Call us crazy, but Meredith was an intern when she first met Derek, who was an attending. Glasses (Jake Borelli) is an intern and Meredith is now an attending.

Yes, he’s more of a comedic part of the show right now, but season 15 might develop the character into a more worthy partner for Meredith …

Who are we kidding, it’s Glasses.

Carina DeLuca

Grey’s would make a bold statement if Andrew’s sister were to catch the interests of Meredith, but we wouldn’t be mad about it.

Carina (Stefania Spaminato) is fresh off her own heartbreak after Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) moved to New York to reunite with Callie (Sara Ramirez), so she could be in the market for the dark and twisty.

She doesn’t really like kids though, so maybe Meredith’s three might be a dealbreaker.

Owen Hunt

Owen Hunt already has his hands full with the women in his current life.

Recently divorced to Amelia (Meredith’s sister), been divorced to Cristina (Meredith’s best friend) and the baby daddy of Teddy’s baby (who just returned to Grey Sloan Memorial to break the news) … Meredith will not be going anywhere near all that.

Justin Chambers

There were some fans who expressed their hopes Meredith would be open to finding love again after Derek’s death, and they dared to point in the direction of Alex Karen.

Alex and Meredith have one of the best friendships on television, shockingly never ending up in bed together for anything other than heart-to-hearts, and we like it that way.

She even officiated his wedding to Jo on the ferryboat, retroactively giving her a happy memory in what used to be a monument to her dead husband. She’s not going to ruin that by harboring secret feelings for him, no matter how much Amelia joked about it during the season 14 finale.

Season 15

Whoever ends up sweeping Meredith off her feet, we can’t wait to see our favorite “person” find love again. But seriously, let it not be Alex.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season with a two-hour season premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 on ABC.