‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Maggie Struggles With Jackson’s Absence, Teddy’s Secret During ‘Station 19’ Crossover

Grey’s Anatomy‘s crossover with Station 19 saw Maggie Pierce struggling with her boyfriend Jackson Avery’s leave of absence, as well as the secret of Teddy Altman’s pregnancy.

In the beginning of Thursday’s crossover, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found Maggie (Kelly McCreary) awake in the middle of the night, though her concerns were more with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) rekindled relationship than on Jackson (Jesse Williams).

“Are Owen and Amelia falling in love, or are they just falling back into bed?” Maggie asks.

“That’s what’s keeping you up at night? Not Jackson’s disappearing act?” Meredith says. Maggie reveals Jackson reached out with a picture of a tree.

Maggie teases about knowing something — Teddy’s (Kim Raver) pregnancy — that could blow all of Amelia’s happening that she doesn’t see coming.

“Like you didn’t see the Jackson thing coming?” Meredith asks, bringing things back to Jackson.

“No, Jackson is coming back,” Maggie says.

“Is that what he said?” Meredith presses further, telling Maggie to not worry about Amelia and Owen and go back to bed.

The next day, as the firefighters of Station 19 bring victims of a fire to the hospital, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) asks Maggie what exactly Jackson is doing in his time off.

“Something to do with God and a tree,” she says.

“Sounds like spiritual Spring Break,” Bailey adds.

As Maggie deals with a difficult patient whose son is being kept in the dark on the severity of her mother’s issues, firefighter Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) tries to ask her out, to awkward results.

“I had a fiancee named Dean once,” Maggie says, laughing. They were interrupted by her patient circling the drain, which left Dean humiliated but Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) laughing at his failed attempt at flirting.

Reeling from her difficult patient, Maggie asks Amelia if she would break doctor-patient confidentiality if she knew that a catastrophic piece of news would soon affect someone.

Both Andy and Amelia say it’s not okay and Maggie walks away saying she hates people.

Later, as Maggie watches as her patient dies, leaving her child without a chance to say goodbye, Meredith walks by and Maggie tells her a big secret.

“I should have told him,” Maggie says. “I had a chance to tell him and I should have. Nobody wants a surprise like that, you deserve a heads up. Surprise! Your mother is gone. Surprise! Your boyfriend went to be with the trees. Surprise Amelia!”

“Surprise Amelia what?” Meredith asks.

“Teddy Altman is pregnant. It’s Owen’s baby. Owen doesn’t know, Amelia doesn’t know and I just broke doctor-patient confidentiality by telling you,” Maggie tells Meredith.

Maggie was shocked during the Oct. 4 episode of Grey’s, when she found out via Owen that Jackson had emailed the hospital staff to announced he’d be leaving to clear his head, he hasn’t been seen since his unexpected departure in the last episode but is expected to return in an upcoming episode.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Station 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.