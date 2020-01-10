‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Justin Chambers Fans Begin to Speculate Why He Exited

As Grey’s Anatomy fans are left reeling at the news that Justin Chambers has left the show after 16 seasons playing Dr. Alex Karev, many are drumming up theories as to what could be behind his sudden exit. Chambers first announced he would no longer be appearing on the ABC drama Friday in a statement to Deadline.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he added.

With fans wondering how Alex would be written out of the plot of Grey’s, another shocked dropped when The Hollywood Reporter revealed there would be no goodbye episode, and that Chambers’ final episode had already aired.

It’s this news that had fans of the longrunning drama going wild with theories on Twitter. Some Grey’s fans speculated that some kind of drama behind the scenes must have led to the abrupt exit.

Something had to have happened behind the scenes. This is so abrupt. — BS (@BS2991) January 10, 2020

Others theorized that what they saw as poor treatment of Chambers’ character was the impetus behind him leaving.

RUN BABY. #GreysAnatomy has treated Justin like shit for years now. Alex has basically been reduced to a day player. No effort at all put into his character. Best of luck to him in his future endeavors. — mona lisa vito (@foxymnj) January 10, 2020

Another fan thought that the decision to have no special send-off for Alex must have been, in part, Chambers’ decision, based on the way past exits from the show were handled.

Not having an Alex send off must have partly been Justin’s choice. They would have done something if he would’ve stayed on long enough for them to write something in. I think he just wanted to be done. #GreysAnatomy — Leanza (@taylenacolab) January 10, 2020

We may never know the exact reason as to why Chambers decided to leave the hit ABC drama after close to two decades, but for now, fans can relive Alex’s first days at Seattle Grace by streaming the series on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Photo credit: Kelsey McNeal / Getty Images