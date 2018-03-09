Jesse Williams on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Shakeup: ‘This News Sucks’

Jesse Williams is just as upset about the Grey’s Anatomy‘s cast shakeup as you.

The actor, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery on the long-running ABC drama, took to Twitter to speak out after news broke that Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw would exit the show after the current season.

“Sarah and Jessica are easily among my very favorite people and coworkers, so this news f— sucks. Their immense talent speaks for itself but it’s them as people that I’m so grateful to know, privileged to have worked with and learned from,” Williams tweeted.

“To say they’ll be missed is a massive understatement. Luckily for all of us, we’ll get to see these artists continue bringing compelling and complex characters for many moons to come!”

Jackson was married to Drew’s April Kepner and the two had baby Harriet together. No details have been revealed about how both characters will be written off the series.

In a messaged shared with her fans on Twitter following news, Drew wrote, “Hey guys. Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too.”

“I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my [nine] years here. That will come later,” Drew continued.

“For now, I’d like to say: I love you all, and I love April, and her story is not over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Greys family all this week and next, so I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful,” Drew’s message concluded.

Capshaw also spoke out on social media.

“Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Televison. Her impact on the world is permanent and and forever. Forever,” Capshaw continued.

Grey’s Anatomy boss Shonda Rhimes also addressed the exit with a note.

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters. Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.