‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Is Amelia Leaving the Show

Grey’s Anatomy fans fear Amelia’s days on the series may be numbered.

Fans of the long-running ABC medical drama began to panic after the Feb. 21 episode of the series, when Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) reached a breaking point as she watched foster daughter Britney (Peyton Kennedy) undergo surgery for a drug overdose.

During the emotional hour, Amelia bonded with new doctor Link (Chris Carmack) when they discussed what he would do if he one day decided to give up medicine and everything else.

Link told Amelia he spent some time in Barbados and that his dream would be to go back and stay there. The idea seemed to put a smile on Amelia’s face that left fans wondering if she might be leaving the show.

Amelia’s life is certainly going through some big changes in the past few episodes, with the arrival of Britney’s parents, the teen mom and her son Leo will likely get out of her and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) lives.

The couple, who had very recently gotten back together to co-parent the two kids, got thrown a curve ball with the reveal that Teddy (Kim Raver) is pregnant with Owen’s daughter.

Despite Teddy currently getting would by Dr. Koracick (Greg Germann), could Amelia step aside and give Owen the opportunity to reunite with the mother of his future child? We’ll have to wait and see.

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff took to Twitter to respond to the rumors of Scorsone’s exit, responding to a fan who begged her to not write Amelia off the show.

This is a lot of pain over gossip that has no grounding in reality. Follow Bailey’s elevator advice and use your beautiful imagination to imagine good things, not to create unnecessary devastation/panic/anxiety. 💜 //t.co/CeY2QTppwg — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) February 23, 2019

“[Krista Vernoff] I beg you, please, please don’t let [Scorsone] leave the show! Please.. We sre so devastated. Amelia is so important to so many that are struggling and gives so much hope and inspiration. Please Krista!” the fan wrote.

“This is a lot of pain over gossip that has no grounding in reality,” Vernoff responded, debunking the wild rumor. Follow Bailey’s elevator advice and use your beautiful imagination to imagine good things, not to create unnecessary devastation/panic/anxiety.”

The series has big plans coming soon for Amelia, as the character will lead a standalone episode later this season.

The hour, which will reportedly take place entirely outside of Grey Sloan Memorial, will also introduce the last Shepher sister, Kathleen, played by guest star Amy Acker.

“It’s not just, ‘Let’s follow Amelia to the neuro lab,” Scorsone said when news of the episode were first announced. “It’s definitely a little standalone. It’s almost like a little movie on its own.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.