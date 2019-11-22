‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Introduces ‘Shameless’ Actor as New Doctor, and Fans Have Lots to Say

Grey’s Anatomy introduced a new doctor in the winter finale, and he is already making quite an impression. The winter finale followed as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) returned to Grey Sloan Memorial after being fired and fighting for her medical license. While most of her arrival was met with celebration, the hospital’s replacement for Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) had fans up in arms.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 9: “Let’s All Go to the Bar”

The episode began with Meredith making her triumphant return to the hospital after her long absence. Despite the awkwardness of her and DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) tough conversation, the doctors were able to put their drama aside as they led the interns during rounds.

While presenting the case of a teenage girl, the show introduced Dr. Comac Hayes (Shameless‘ Richard Flood). He seemed to start on the wrong foot with Meredith from the start, after revealing it was his first day at the hospital, and reprimanding them for starting rounds without him.

His attitude toward Meredith had many fans up in arms, wishing they could just get Alex back in the hospital as well. Others seemed really interested in the new character, and even compared him to fan-favorite characters from the show’s legacy.

A new sexy Irish surgeon. A very welcome addition to Grey-Sloan #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/BjwnrMYGEG — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 ℝ𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕕 ℙ 🏳️‍🌈 (@DavidRP91) November 22, 2019

“I do NOT LIKE this new pediatric surgeon,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“OK, new peds doc and Mer can hook up. I’m fine with that,” another user commented.

“This new peds doctor doesn’t have Alex’s good rapport with the kiddos,” another user wrote.

“This new Chief of Peds is giving me Mark Sloan vibes,” another fan wrote.

Grey’s Anatomy first revealed Flood’s casting in October. The actor was cast as Alex was one of the other doctors to be fired for Meredith’s insurance fraud scandal. He and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) teamed up to work at Pacific Northwest General, a hospital in shambles in need of revitalizing.

Hayes and Meredith continued to butt heads as he questioned her medical choices with the patient. He also dismissed her expertise given the history of her getting fired. She questioned his ego and taught him who’s boss almost immediately.

Near the end of the episode, Hayes shows his humanity when he talks his patient off a freakout about boys opening up about raising two boys after losing his wife. Meredith seems intrigued by the new doctor. Could her break from DeLuca lead to another love triangle? Looks like Cristina (Sandra Oh) is team McWidow at this point, given her reveal via text that she sent him to Seattle.

IF CRISTINA SENT HIM THEN I TRUST HER JUDGMENT #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/UhiRaEXOdh — mvdiha_n (@mvdiha) November 22, 2019

Grey’s Anatomy will return with a big crossover event with Station 19 on Thursday, Jan. 23, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show will move to its new timeslot then, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.