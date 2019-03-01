‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Introduces DeLuca’s Estranged Father

Meredith Grey and Andrew DeLuca could not catch a break during Grey’s Anatomy‘s record-breaking episode.

As series broke ER‘s record of longest medical drama on television, titular character Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) seemed to enjoy the beginning of her new relationship with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), as she nervously tiptoed around telling her co-workers about the new beau. The episode presented one final interruption for the new couple, with the dramatic arrival of Andrew’s estranged father.

During “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Meredith and DeLuca attempted to keep their hands off each other while attending Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) big party to celebrate Catherine’s (Debbie Allen) successful surgery.

While Meredith told Alex (Justin Chambers) about the relationship, she hesitated to tell the rest of her family and friends as she continued to figure out where their courtship was headed. With her kids at playdates and with babysitters, Meredith and DeLuca planned to make a quick visit to the party before laving to sped some time alone together.

Plans changed, however, when Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) announced she might be staying at Meredith’s given her latest fight with Owen (Kevin McKidd). Meredith signals at Andrew that their plans may have changed, but he doesn’t waste an opportunity to be with her when they both retreat upstairs.

The pair run into fan-favorite scrub nurse Bokhee — with the series showing her outside of the E.R. for the first time ever — and her husband, and she hilariously tells her husband that Andrew is in love with Meredith before the pair keeps walking.

Later, Meredith and Andrew retreat to a guest room to make out, though she assures her beau that she will not be hooking up with him during a work function. Their make-out session is interrupted, however, first when Andrew gets a call from her sister that he rejects, and then when Richard (James Pickens Jr.) walks in accidentally when he’s looking for the restroom.

“Alex knows!” Meredith screams as Richard closes the door, and the couple laugh after getting caught.

Meredith then starts to freak out and volunteers to help the party caterers in an attempt to “act normal.” Her plan does not go well, however, as she accidentally puts plastic in the oven and causes the fire that later shuts down the event.

When they arrive at Andrew’s at the end of the episode, they are once again interrupted when a car comes into his drive way and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) comes out and yells at him in Italian for ignoring her calls. Then both Meredith and Andrew are shocked when Andrew’s dad steps out of the car and happily says hello to the couple.

Fans of the series will remember Andrew previously came clean about his estranged relationship with his father. During the winter premiere, Andrew told Meredith that his father suffered from a mental disorder and gained infamy after he operated on seven people while on a manic state.

His actions led to the deaths of four people but his influence in the community got him out of legal trouble. At the time, he said he had not talked to his father for a long time.

Will Andrew’s family reunion bring drama to his new relationship with Meredith? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays t 8 p.m. ET on ABC.