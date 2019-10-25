‘Grey’s Anatomy’: How Ben Reacted to Surprise Baby News

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Miranda Bailey had big news to share with her husband this week! The ABC medical drama dropped a bomb for the chief of surgery when Maggie (Kelly McCreary) broke the news she is pregnant. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) broke the news to husband Ben (Station 19‘s Jason George), and his reaction was priceless.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 5: “Breathe Again”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thursday’s new episode began with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) having an anxiety nightmare amid her court appearance for skipping community service. After being jolted awake by her daughter, the show shifted to Bailey’s home where she waited for Ben to return from work to break the news of her pregnancy.

Ben arrives and complains about responding to one of the worst fires he’s ever seen that day and being exhausted. Bailey asks if complaining is his way of making her take Tuck to school that day, before she nervously brings up her news.

She says she has something important to say as he closes his eyes. Before she can say they are expecting, Ben passes out from exhaustion, leaving her to freak out about the big change coming to their lives on her own.

Bailey then faces a complicated day at Grey Sloan Memorial as she locks herself in the hyperbaric chamber with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and a patient, who happens to have been the young doctor’s therapist during her time at a mental health facility.

Bailey helps Jo stay in control when she starts to have a panic attack, uses her pregnancy news as a distraction technique. Later, Jo silently stares at Bailey waiting for her approval, before bombarding her with questions about the pregnancy. She says Ben doesn’t know yet, admits she is surprised and not sure how she is feeling about having a newborn again.

Through flashbacks, fans find out Jo trip to leave the the facility early but the therapist stops her. The scenes show how Jo learned to deal with her past trauma, as she helps Bailey navigate her conflicting emotions in the present.

After Jo and Bailey saved her therapist, Ben arrives frantic about the news she had to give him. He talks a mile a minute until Bailey blurts out her news. Ben is in shock and stays silent while she says she is ready for the challenge. He then jumps for joy and hugs his wife, excited for their new journey.

Could we love Ben and Bailey any more? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.