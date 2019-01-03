‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Heats up Latest Love Triangle in New Photos

Romance will be heating up on Grey’s Anatomy when the show returns in 2019.

After a stormy fall finale, the long-running ABC medical drama is set to make its return later this month, bringing with it answers to the many cliffhangers we were left with back in November.

From the fallout of Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) secret being finally revealed, to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) kickstarting a brand new love triangle with two suitors, take a look at what the new photos from the upcoming winter premiere teases for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital.

Stuck

When we last saw Meredith and the the other doctors, a windstorm was wreaking havoc on the city of Seattle, bringing patients and drama to the hospital. The fall finale left Meredith and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) stuck in an elevator together on their way to operate on CeCe the matchmaker, minutes after DeLuca confessed his romantic feelings toward Meredith.

Being in the enclosed space will likely give them the chance to get to know each other better, and maybe continue to light up the chemistry they already have since they kissed at Alex and Jo’s wedding in the season 14 finale.

DeLuca is in

DeLuca made Grey’s Anatomy fans everywhere swoon during the fall finale when he got the courage to admit to Meredith that he had had feelings for her, and that they were just growing stronger since their kiss.

Meredith, still reeling from news of a loved ones illness and caught off guard by the young doctor’s confession, did not shut him down, but said she needed time to think about her feelings. Did Meredith finally find her next big love after Derek?

Don’t Forget About Ortho God

Soon before DeLuca confessed his own feelings, Meredith finally decided to give Link (Chris Carmack) a chance and agreed to go for a drink with him after the storm drama is done.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff recently teased that fans would get to know more about DeLuca on Episode 9, while Episode 10 would be Link’s time to impress Meredith. Who are you rooting for in this new relationship?

Season of Love

Meredith Grey has had her heart closed for love in recent seasons since Derek Shepherd’s death, however this season saw Meredith rekindle her desire for human connection and even going on a few hilarious dates.

Vernoff teased that the love triangle will result in Meredith finding her next big love this season. Let’s hope she makes the right choice for herself, and that this next big love stays away from cars, planes, shooters, etc.

Downward Spiral

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) has had some difficulties in recent episodes as he struggled with his sobriety and even got arrested for destroying a bar that catered to alcoholics.

While still sober, the fall finale left Richard believing his wife Catherine (Debbie Allen) was having an affair with Dr. Koracik (Gregg Henry), though what is really going on is that he and Meredith are working to treat a new cancer diagnosis Richard does not know about yet. Will he find the strength to be there for his wife or will the news send him further down the rabbit hole?

The Truth is Out

The fall finale finally saw Teddy tell Owen (Kevin McKidd) that she is pregnant with his child, though the pair did not have a chance to discuss the subject further before Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) interrupted them in the elevator and then the three got stuck together in another elevator during the blackout.

We will have to wait and see how the big baby news will change the relationship between Amelia and Owen, and how Teddy will fit into their new family.

A Big Decision

Amelia had her own big revelation during the episode, as the return of the drug-addicted teenage mother of Owen’s foster child returned from a days-long bender hoping to be accepted back into Amelia’s care.

Rather than being upset, Amelia showed tremendous growth by begging Betty to always come back to her no matter what. When Amelia walked into the elevator with Teddy and Owen, she tells him that she has decided to officially foster Betty and take care of her permanently before the elevator stalls. Will her plans remain the same after she hears the news about Owen’s new baby on the way?

Grey’s Anatomy will return with its winter premiere Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.