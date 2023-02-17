'Grey's Anatomy' Gives Ellen Pompeo an Emotional Goodbye Tribute Ahead of Final Appearance

Grey's Anatomy fans should grab their tissue for the Feb. 23 episode as they will bid adieu to Meredith Grey. The episode will feature longtime star Ellen Pompeo's final appearance on the show. Ahead of the episode, ABC released a tribute video to the beloved character, showcasing some of the best moments of her 19 seasons on the medical drama. With Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars" playing in the background, the video shows Meredith's journey. "I have a lot of memories of people," Meredith says in a voiceover. "This is the place where I fell in love. The place where I found my family."

The tribute features clips featuring Grey's favorites and alums like George (T.R. Knight), Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Cristina (Sandra Oh), Addison (Kate Walsh) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey). "This is where I learned to be a doctor," Meredith adds. "I've saved lives, and I've had my life saved. I've been through broken bones and a broken home. And the death of people I love. As one chapter closes, a new one opens."

Her character is leaving the Seattle hospital for a new life in Boston where she will work on finding a cure for Alzheimer's. She ends the video saying, "This is the place I will forever call home."

The actress told E! News at the 2022 People's Choice Awards that she will return for the season 19 finale, which will air later this spring. But it may not be a final goodbye as previous cast members have made guest appearances over the years.

Last Fall, Pompeo took to Instagram to explain that she would be taking a break from the show. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY, and the show for 19 seasons," she wrote. "Through it all....none of it ...would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS, and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster... you know the show must go on, and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE."