‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Freak out Over ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Airing in Its Place

Grey’s Anatomy fans were not happy to see the longtime ABC drama replaced by It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Toy Story of TERROR! with little notice from the network.

With the latest episode Grey’s Anatomy being a crossover event with Station 19, the drama series did not show a promo for the next episode directly after airing to warn fans of the off week.

The surprise did not sit well with fans of the long-running medical drama series, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustrations about the lack of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) drama in their lives.

I’m kinda mad Greys didn’t come on. I had a long day so I took an hour nap and I set and alarm so I can watch Greys and just to find out it wasn’t on I was a little mad #GreysAnatomy — Brittney (@brittdawg21) October 19, 2018

“Did they give us a warning??? Like i don’t remember last week saying greys (sic) coming on in two weeks,” one user wrote.

The latest episode of Grey’s ended on a serious cliffhanger, with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) breaking doctor-patient confidentiality — after dealing with pressures of a dying patient — and telling Meredith about Teddy (Kim Raver) being pregnant with Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby.

Maggie had been holding on to Teddy’s secret since the season 15 premiere, when Teddy needed a consult from her and was forced to reveal the truth. Before she left the hospital, seemingly for good, Teddy made Maggie swear not to tell anyone about her baby.

Maggie has also been struggling after her boyfriend Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) left the hospital temporarily after facing a near-death experience — and telling her about it in a voicemail.

@ABCNetwork I broke some speed limits to get home in time for #GreysAnatomy AND ITS NOT ON pic.twitter.com/kmbVGM0F8M — britTANY (@BrittanyGeiler) October 19, 2018

“[What the f—] WHERE IS #GREYSANATOMY I DIDNT SIGN UP FOR THIS SHIT,” one user wrote.

“I was so ready for #GreysAnatomy but #ABC wants to show Charlie Brown and this stupid pumpkin,” another user commented.

The show will be back on Oct. 25 with a new episode titled “Everyday Angel.” The official synopsis for the episode, released by ABC reads: “Meredith reaches out to Teddy and helps her talk through some of her personal struggles. Owen and Amelia hide out near Betty’s school after she becomes a flight risk. Meanwhile, Jo wants to get to work on the fellowship, but Bailey’s attention is elsewhere.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.