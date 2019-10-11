‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Annoyed by Maggie, Jackson’s Actions After Split

Grey’s Anatomy fans are getting tired of two major characters following their petty breakup. The ABC medical drama split up Maggie Piece (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) at the start of Season 16, with him immediately starting a new slowburn romance with Station 19’s Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss). Things between the former lovers’ did not seem to get better in the latest episode, with many viewers taking to social media to complain about both of their actions.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 3: “Reunited”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thursday’s episode saw as Maggie continued to struggle with the bitter end to her relationship with Jackson, and his quick turnaround to a new blossoming relationship.

The episode began with Jackson and Vic taking a hike before work and him finding out he might have finally met his match when she pushes him to finish the steep climb up. Meanwhile, Maggie appears in Meredith’s kitchen and talks to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) about her latest dream regarding the breakup. She imagines he is a football star in high school and she is the nerdy girl and Vic was the school’s loveable mascot.

Meredith’s daughter Zola overhears the conversation and gives her a lesson on to hating people, which many fans took as a hilarious sign for Maggie to pick up and move on with her life.

i hate vic and jackson this needs to stop #GreysAnatomy — alyssa 🌻 (@lyssakennedyy) October 11, 2019

putting this vic and jackson BS on my screen this early in the episode . hate to see it #greysanatomy — sydney 💛 (@maggiesmeredith) October 11, 2019

Come through with wisdom Zola #GreysAnatomy — The Feds (@Sophia_Loren89) October 11, 2019

At the hospital, Maggie is in charge of a case concerning an elderly man who spews great ideals about love, and has a fascination with getting his steps even after undergoing a major surgery. Amelia and Link (Chris Carmack), who struggle with whether to start telling their loved ones about their baby news, are surprised when they find a Korean woman walking the halls of the hospital and appearing to be disoriented.

With help from Nico Kim (Alex Landi), the doctors find out she lives in Korea and somehow ended up in the hospital. It is revealed later on when Maggie and the man run into each other that the pair met while he was stationed in her country during the war and they spent six decades thinking and longing for each other. While hearing the story, Maggie realizes she has never felt that way about anyone.

Meanwhile, Jackson runs into Vic at the hospital after she arrives with a wound on her face. He stitches her up and their flirty banter leads them to have their first hookup.

Jackson never loved you Maggie #GreysAnatomy — Cherish Each Moment💕 (@nyasiaalena) October 11, 2019

I don’t like that Jackson is acting like a douche #GreysAnatomy — Dani Bee (@1986_Beauty) October 11, 2019

So Jackson and her really are gonna be a thing 🥴🥴#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/yxOJHizLqS — Eric Targaryen: The Charmed One (@Mndspeak88) October 11, 2019

Near the end of the episode, Maggie seems to still be in her feelings when she runs into Vic. They have an awkward conversation when Maggie wonders how “people” could move on so quickly from a relationship.

Vic seems to think she is talking about her and her dead fiancé, but Maggie quickly clarifies she’s talking about Jackson. The firefighter seems to still be uncomfortable with the conversation and walks away, leaving Maggie to beat herself up for her actions.

LMAOO maggie is stupid #GreysAnatomy — alyssa 🌻 (@lyssakennedyy) October 11, 2019

its totally awkward lol #GreysAnatomy — Big Girl Glamour (@BigGirl_Glamour) October 11, 2019

Will Maggie ever move on? Is Jackson wrong for his actions? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.