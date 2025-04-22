Conan O’Brien Recruits Two Oscar Winners for ‘Conan Must Go’ Season 2

Conan O’Brien Must Go… hang out with some Oscar winners across the globe.

The second season of Conan O’Brien Must Go launches in two weeks on HBO’s streaming platform Max. It’s a travel show starring the comedian on globetrotting adventures, and this season promises cameos from two Oscar winners throughout.

In this season, Conan will visit New Zealand, Austria, and Spain. While there, he will be joined on his journey at points by Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem and Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.

The series was inspired by his “Conan Without Borders” segments that used to air during his late night shows on TBS. In the first season, the comedian traveled to Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, linking up with fans along the way that he met while recording his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan.

“Working with Conan and his team on Conan O’Brien Must Go is the trip of a lifetime,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials in a statement. “They’re annoyingly brilliant and no one can make locals feel as deeply uncomfortable in their own country as Conan can… this season in lederhosen!”

The second season of Conan O’Brien Must Go begins airing Thursday, May 8.