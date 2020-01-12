‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo’s Response to Justin Chambers Exit Stirs Social Media

After Justin Chambers announced his departure from Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years, his co-star Ellen Pompeo‘s response to the exit news has stirred up a vibrant discussion from fans on social media with many chiming in and relating to the star’s heartbreak, while others are simply confused over what exactly happened. Pompeo took to Twitter Saturday afternoon, sharing how heartbroken she was over the show’s loss with a link to an article from Vanity Fair detailing the news, captioned, “Grey’s Anatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet.“

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔 https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

Fans took to Pompeo’s tweet with their own response, many just as heartbroken and torn up about the news, as others speculated over what exactly was going on.

“I believe this is devastating for you & there are reasons why nothing can’t be shared but the least you & the other regular cast members can do is post a tribute or sincere goodbye for his stellar portrayal of Alex & for an amazing human being he is,” one fan suggested.

“I feel like my heart has been tore from my chest,” wrote another. “This is worse than when Derek died. I don’t think tequila can fix this heart ache. Everyone wants a love like MerDer. I only wanted a friendship like Mer and Alex.”

I cant believe we lost Alex, I cant believe Meredith lost her second person, and I cant believe Justin left us pic.twitter.com/BRBXzwLbhG — nini 🦋 – 17 days (@gilmour34) January 11, 2020

“I know there are no words for what happened, but please please don’t listen people yelling the show must end this season,” added another. “We know You know how this show is important for a lot of people, that need you and need Grey’s. We are with you!”

“I hurt so bad hearing about Alex,” added another. “Thank you Ellen, I share the pain with you and probably millions of other people. Justin Chambers (Alex) has made such a difference in my life, as you have as well, for the last 15 years. Happy for him but so sad for Grey’s to change & lose Alex.”

Others suggested there could have been trouble lurking behind-the-scenes, with many alluding to on-set drama being the reason for Chambers’ abrupt exit from the ABC series.

Not buying this. Something unspoken happened behind the scenes – no way you are on a show 15 seasons, and leave without a send off. Hell, even Dempsey got to be a hero for his finale. — Maggie (@MsLighthouseCat) January 11, 2020

After 15 years together no one has spoken. Not a tweet from Shonda or any other member of the cast. Not a “thank you, Justin”. And what about the ridiculous send off? This is so disrespectful to Justin Chambers, but also to us fans. — Jenny Romeo (@JennyRomeo) January 11, 2020

“This beyond hurts me Ellen,” another fan echoed. “I wish we would’ve had a proper send off for him. I keep reading his last episode already aired. I hope that’s not the case.”

ET confirmed that Chambers’ last episode on-camera has already aired — meaning his character, Dr. Alex Karev’s fate will be explained without his help and up to the mercy of writers.

Chambers announced his departure from Grey’s Anatomy on Friday, acknowledging how emotional it was for everyone involved.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.

