‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Doctors ‘Trapped and Powerless’ in New Winter Premiere Promo

Grey’s Anatomy will return with a stressful, and possibly romantic episode for its winter premiere.

The long-running ABC medical drama will pick up right where it left off during its fall finale, as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianiotti) found themselves stuck in an elevator after a hospital blackout during the big windstorm.

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and one of the interns are trapped in another elevator with a patient in critical condition, as well as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) who all have a baby discussion to have while they are trapped.

The trailer is not all doom and gloom, despite the doctors being trapped, as it teases how Meredith and DeLuca will get some time alone to explore their feelings for each other, after DeLuca confessed his feelings during the fall finale.

Meredith’s one-on-one time with DeLuca does not mean the love triangle will be over, as executive producer Krista Vernoff previously teased that Meredith will be bonding with Link (Chris Carmack) more in the episode following the winter premiere after she agreed to go to drinks with just minutes before getting trapped in the elevator. Vernoff also teased that this latest love triangle will lead Meredith to find her next big love after Derek’s Season 11 death.

The new trailer comes days after ABC ordered three more episodes for Season 15, making the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy a total of 25 episodes. The series will also be hitting a big milestone during Season 15, as it surpasses ER as the longest medical drama on television sometime in February or March.

Pompeo recently took to Twitter to thank Grey’s fans for their support, crediting them for the show’s continued success.

“First our fans are just the most loyal anyone could ask for so THANK YOU! none of this could happen without you..and second Everybody says their cast and crew are the hardest working and they are… but ours take it to another level !! It takes a village,” she wrote on Twitter.

The fall finale ended with a few uncomfortable situations, with the biggest one being that Teddy finally told Owen that she was pregnant with his child. The episode ended with a big blackout hitting the hospital and leaving the doctors trapped in different elevators and waiting to be rescued.

Meredith and DeLuca will have some time to bond, but the stress of being late to an emergency transplant surgery will likely put a damper on their elevator experience.

The show will also likely deal with the aftermath of Catherine Avery’s (Debbie Allen) cancer news, as Richard (James Pickens Jr.) is still in the dark, and accidentally thinking that she is cheating on him with Dr. Koracik (Gregg Henry).

Grey’s Anatomy returns with new episodes Thursday, Jan. 17 on ABC.