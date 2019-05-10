‘Grey’s Anatomy’: DeLuca Takes the Fall for Meredith’s Insurance Fraud Twist

Actions have consequences on Grey’s Anatomy, but Andrew DeLuca might have just saved Meredith from going to prison.

Season 15’s penultimate episode saw hospital leadership meet in secret, creating paranoia throughout Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. When it was all revealed, all signs pointed to the titular character facing the consequences of her insurance fraud decision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 15, Episode 24 (“Drawn to the Blood”)

“Drawn to the Blood” saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) waking up next to Jo (Camilla Luddington) in bed, as the doctor seemingly will not leave her side until she finally comes clean about what happened with her biological parents.

Unbeknownst to Meredith, Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) were forced to have a mysterious emergency meeting at the hospital.

After Catherine seems too upset to explain to Richard (James Pickens Jr.) what she’s doing in town without notice, he tells Owen (Kevin McKidd) that nothing good can be happening behind those doors.

As Richard searched for distractions from thinking about the secret meeting, Meredith opens up to Jo about feeling anxiety after DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) said he loved her. Jo lashes out at her for bringing her problems to her, but Meredith tells her that she is there for her and there is nothing she can’t handle.

At that moment, Jo breaks down and finally tells Meredith the truth about being conceived by the rape of her biological mother.

Later, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) stand outside of the big meeting and talking about what could possibly had assembled hospital leadership.

After Jo and Meredith’s conversation leads her to finally want to seek help, the doctors head back to the hospital to share everything with Bailey and Alex (Justin Chambers), but the news of the big meeting put a damper on the breakthrough.

As Meredith headed to speak with Alex, DeLuca gets a message from Bailey telling him to join the meeting. She asks him about treating a young patient, who Meredith claimed as her own child to secure insurance for her surgery.

“We’re going to need you to be a lot more specific,” Catherine tells DeLuca, after clarifying that what Meredith did is both fraud and a felony.

The tense episode comes to a heart-stopping end when Andrew tells Meredith, who is stuck in the hyperbaric chamber hoping Alex with a patient, that he was the one who committed the insurance fraud.

“I wanted her to get the surgery very badly… and I put another name down. Your daughter’s name. I just spoke with Chief Bailey and Dr. Fox. I wanted to talk to you first before going to the police… I committed a felony and will probably go to jail,” said.

Will Andrew go to jail for Meredith’s crime? The Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.