‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crosses Over With ‘Station 19’ Once Again for Chaotic Camping Trip

Thursday night will feature yet another crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff series, Station 19. While the first part will focus on the camping trip and the subsequent bear attack, Grey’s will task Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) with saving the life of a couple who survived the mauling. He won’t have to go at it alone, though, as Newsweek notes that Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) will be there to lend a hand.

The crew at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have a long, mostly bad history when it comes to roughing it in the wilderness. Back in the show’s third season, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) had to put up with Dr. Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) inviting all some of the guys for a bonding trip in the wilderness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

More recently, Avery and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) went on a camping trip last season that went so poorly that it ended up costing their relationship. Although none were as bad as a random bear attack, it’s likely not gonna endear anyone to the idea of a night under the stars.

The show’s crossovers started in January this year, which kicked off Station 19 with an unexpected death in the show’s closing moments. Last week, Grey’s also introduced Dr. Laura Riley (Shoshannah Stern), who made history as the first deaf woman to portray a doctor on a primetime network TV show. While fans were overjoyed at the character’s arrival, some took it to mean that she has a much deeper connection to characters on the firefighter drama.

Grey’s is also having to contend with the departure of actor Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev for the past 15 seasons. In an interview with Variety, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased that clarity is coming… eventually.

“It was a very careful threading of a needle, where we are giving a little bit of information and pain to Jo,” she began, referring to Jo Wilson, played by Camilla Luddington. “We’re, episode by episode, illuminating the story of where Alex is. And it takes us quite a few more episodes to get there and to give the audience clarity,” she said, before adding “We did it as carefully as we could. But it takes a while to get there.”

Station 19 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Grey’s Anatomy following at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.