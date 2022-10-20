'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.

TV Line also reports the show's showrunner implied that it wasn't the last we'd see of Germann and his character when his exit was first announced. "Greg Germann is a comic genius, and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years," she said at the time. "We will miss Greg terribly in the day-to-day — but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

It's not Germann's first return since leaving the show's recurring cast. He was last seen about midway through Season 18. In his last episode as a guest star, he came to help out during Dr. Hamilton's surgery.

Germann left in Season 17. At the time, he'd won his battle with COVID. But, he lost Teddy to Owen, choosing to run his mother's foundation in Boston. Williams has also appeared on the show since his exit as a series regular.

After exiting the show, he joined the second and final season of Netflix's Firefly Lane. The show premieres on Dec. 2.

Germann rose to popularity as a star in Ally McBeal. For his work on the show, he earned a Screen Actors Guild. He is also known for his role as Eric "Rico" Morrow on the sitcom Ned & Stacey.