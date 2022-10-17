'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Set to Return as Guest Star and Director

A major Grey's Anatomy alum is set to return to the show. But, they're not just coming back to reprise their iconic role. Deadline reported that Jesse Williams will return in Season 19 to guest star and direct an episode.

According to the publication, Williams will reprise his role of Dr. Jackson Avery in the fifth episode of Season 19. The episode, titled "When I Get to the Border," will air on Nov. 3. Not only will Williams guest star in the episode, but he also directed it. This will mark the fourth episode of the series that he has directed.

Williams was previously a series regular on Grey's Anatomy for 12 seasons. He departed the show in the spring of 2021 in Season 17. It was revealed that in a May 2021 episode that his character was heading to Boston to take over the family foundation. Williams made a few other appearances in Season 17 and returned for the Season 18 finale alongside his former co-star, Sarah Drew, who plays his off-again, on-again ex Dr. April Kepner. In the finale, it was revealed that Jackson and April, who share a daughter, had rekindled their relationship.

Even though Jackson and April are a couple again, Drew will not be featured in the upcoming episode along with Williams. Instead, the episode will focus on Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as she catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston. Debbie Allen, a producer and director of Grey's Anatomy, will also reprise her role as Jackson's mother Catherine in the episode.

Back in 2021, when it was confirmed that Williams was leaving the show, both he and showrunner Krista Vernoff released statements about the surprising news. "Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on-screen and off has been a true gift," Vernoff said about the news. "Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years."

"I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie," Williams said at the time. "As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and dear friends."