‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Black-Ish,’ ‘American Housewife’ Getting Extra Episodes

Three ABC shows just got bigger seasons. Grey’s Anatomy, black-ish and American Housewife all got extra episodes for this season, the network announced today. The shows’ current seasons will now run 24 episodes instead of 22.

Grey’s is now in its 14th season and will mark its 300th episode this season, notes Deadline. While similar serialized shows like NBC’s This Is Us and Shonda Rhimes’ other show, How To Get Away With Murder, have brought lower episode counts to the broadcast networks, Grey’s continues to have super-sized seasons. Aside from its nine-episode freshman season, every year has had 24 to 25 episodes.

The show’s current season has averaged 7.9 million viewers and a 2.15 18-49 rating so far.

American Housewife is in the middle of its second season, following a 23-episode freshman season. Starring Katie Mixon, the show’s second season has averaged 5.1 million viewers and a 1.41 18-49 rating through five episodes.

black-ish is in its fourth season. It has averaged 4.3 million viewers and a 1.25 18-49 rating. Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe for her performance on the show earlier this year.

Grey’s airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, while American Housewife airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesdays. black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.