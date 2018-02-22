ABC Airing ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Instead of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday

Grey’s Anatomy — along with the rest of ABC‘s Thank God It’s Thursday lineup — will be replaced by a three-and-a-half-hour Bachelor Winter Games finale event.

According to the ABC schedule, the special begins with the final two-hour episode of old Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants competing in winter sports events and trying to find love in Vermont starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The episode will be followed by a special Winter Games reunion special, with the network teasing a possible proposal. The special will run from 10 p.m. to 11:35 p.m., when a new Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air featuring Oprah Winfrey, Timothee Chalamet and a performance by Andra Day and Common.

Grey’s, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder will return with all new episodes March 1, a special occasion for all three shows.

The fan-favorite ABC medical drama will be “crossing over” with upcoming spinoff show Station 19, introducing main character Andy Herrera to fans of the series.

ABC recently released the synopsis for the episode, titled “You Really Got a Hold on Me.”

“Seattle firefighters Ben Warren (Jason George) and Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) head to Grey Sloan after rescuing two boys that are injured in a house fire. With one of the boys’ lives literally in Andy’s hands, her skills are put to the test. Meanwhile, the doctors are hard at work on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest; and Amelia brings Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) in to consult on her and Alex’s patient,” the synopsis wrote.

The crossover event does not end there, as Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder will be teaming up for a special event colliding the worlds of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis).

ABC released episode descriptions for the event.

On Scandal, the episode titled “Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself,” “Olivia (Washington) gets an unexpected visitor in criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating (Davis), who seeks her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court. However, after Olivia’s recent fall from political grace, it’s going to be more challenging than ever to get the support they need.”

Over on HTGAWM, the episode titled “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” finds that as “Annalise’s class-action case hangs in the balance, a meeting with the esteemed Washington D.C. fixer, Olivia Pope, proves to be crucial in getting the opportunity to argue her case in the nation’s highest court. Meanwhile, Bonnie (Liza Weil) discovers concerning information pertaining to Simon that threatens to expose what really happened during night he was shot.”

“It was black girl magic on steroids!” Davis said of filming special episodes. “Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better.”

Washington added, “I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

Grey’s Anatomy typically airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, with Scandal airing at 9 p.m. ET and HTGAWM airing at 10 p.m. ET. Station 19 will premiere March 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.