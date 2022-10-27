'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Marries Musician

Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy actress said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The 35-year-old shared her special day exclusively with PEOPLE Magazine. "Christian and I have felt like we've been married for years but nothing compares to the real thing," the new bride said. "We're just so elated to have our most beloved friends and family in one place, ringing in this new reality for us. It's a dream come true."

The estimated 100 guests included Shayne's godfather, actor Jon Voight. Jowy Productions planned the big day, with Blooms by Mark's Garden contributing to the romantic feel of the seaside wedding with their floral arrangements. Voight made a toast to his goddaughter and her new groom. "He's been there for me my whole life," Shaye explained. "He was in the hospital when I was born, and he's always there when I call. The amount of love he gives inspires everyone around him, including Christian."

The Bratz movie wore a custom dress by Johnny Wujek and Jimmy Choo shoes. While all eyes were on her as she walked down the aisle, she couldn't stop gushing over her husband.

"I was smitten with Christian at first sight," she remembered of the guitarist. "He has a one-of-a-kind heart and is everything my soul was missing. I'm just looking forward to the little things, like saying, husband and wife. I just know we're on the right path of love and trust."

Lopez is considered a folk rock artist of sorts. He's released three albums, and was also voted "best newcomer" at the Americana Music Festival & Conference in 2015 by Rolling Stone. It's unclear where the couple will honeymoon.