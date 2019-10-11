‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Jake Borelli Previews ‘Roller Coaster’ Twists Coming in Season 16 (Exclusive)

Grey’s Anatomy fans need to prepare themselves for what’s coming this season! The ABC medical drama is laying the ground for big twists in upcoming episodes, with actor Jake Borelli — who plays Levi Schmitt — teasing to PopCulture.com the cast is anxious to see how the audience will react to the “Shondaland roller coaster” ahead.

Tensions seem to be rising at Grey Sloan Memorial ever since Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) fired Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) after they were caught committing insurance fraud. The shocking decision has brought internal turmoil at the hospital including DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) mentioning some doctors quitting in solidarity, as well as Bailey firing Dr. Qadri (Sophia Ali) in Episode 3.

With Meredith waiting for her hearing with the medical board to decide if she will be allowed to practice medicine again — and Alex working with Richard to bring new life to a failing hospital nearby — things are very different this season on the show.

Reflecting on Quadri’s firing in the latest episode, Borelli says the tensions stemming from Bailey’s decision will be felt throughout Grey Sloan Memorial.

“In this episode we start to get a look further into the hospital and how the firing of Meredith Grey and the absence of her is really affecting everybody,” Borelli told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Thursday, Oct. 10. “I think even when we read the script for the first time, we were all surprised by how deeply it affected Qadri, how deeply it affected the rest of the interns, and I think we’re just starting to glimpse the tip of the iceberg about how this one decision can really affect the entire group.”

“We all came up in this hospital with Qadri, so I think it’s really sad to see her go,” Borelli added. “You’re definitely going to have to watch to see just how [the staff shakeups] affect everyone individually.”

As for Schmitt’s personal life? The latest episode showed his relationship with surgical fellow Nico Kim (Alex Landi) appearing to be as strong as ever. Borelli, however, vaguely hinted at possible drama coming for the fan-favorite couple.

“It is Shondaland, so you can never expect anything,” he teased. “You know, we’re two young guys who are still learning a lot about ourselves, and we’ve seen in the past that there’s some major differences between us, and as long as we can keep communication up, I think things will work… But everything turns on its head. So we’ll have to keep tuning in to see what happens with Schmico.”

The actor further teased upcoming episodes, promising twists that will shock the show’s fandom.

“I’m just really excited to see everybody’s reactions as some more of these episodes come out,” he said. “Every time we’ve read the scripts at the table reads, there have been huge gasps. We just had a table read yesterday, and I was like on the floor, like jaw dropped with some of the things that happened, so I just can’t wait.”

“We’re having a blast over here. You know, we’re all fans [of the show] too,” Borelli added. “We’re excited to see how everybody is going to take all this.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.