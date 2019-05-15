‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ABC Boss Teases Crossovers With ‘Station 19’ ‘Every Week’ Next Season

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will be getting closer than ever in the upcoming season.

The ABC medical drama and its firefighter-focused spinoff continue to share success in the ratings, especially when the shows have staged tense crossover events in the past.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke hinted at the shows becoming even more interwined next season during the network’s upfront presentation.

“People can expect crossover event between these series every week,” Burke said while teasing the network’s upcoming year.

With Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff recently announced to be taking over Station 19 in Season 3, it seems the shows will be integrating further into a shared “cinematic universe,” as Burke put it during the presentation.

Deadline went further on the subject, with sources telling the publication the shows will keep storylines “fluid” and characters will seemingly be going back and forth between the shows, making it all feel like “two-hour episodes.”

Station 19 did this in a small way at the end of the season, when Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) in the episodes preceding and following the latest Grey’s Anatomy crossover episode.

Vernoff and the writers will have time to work on ways to merge the shows, as Station 19 will not be returning for its third season until midseason, with hit drama series A Million Little Things taking over the Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET timeslot in the fall.

“I’m thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey’s Anatomy, and I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well,” Vernoff said in a statement when news of both shows being renewed first surfaced Friday. “To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey’s, is an exciting challenge.”

Grey’s Anatomy was also recently renewed for Season 16 and 17, further setting its place as the longest running medical drama on television, after beating ER’s record during Season 15.

“Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans’ commitment to TGIT continues,” Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers said in a joint statement. “We are so proud of Krista and [How to Get Away With Murder showrunner/creator] Pete [Nowalk] and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey’s Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear.”

The Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 season finales will air Thursday, May 16 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.