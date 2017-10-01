‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ 300th Episode Will Be a ‘Love Letter to the Fans’

Grey’s Anatomy recently celebrated filming its 300th episode over 14 seasons.

One thing that always stayed constant throughout the series was the relationship between the ABC drama and its audience. No matter how many characters died or tragedies occurred, Grey’s fans were there every step of the way.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Krista Vernoff spoke with TVLine about creating the script for the series’ milestone episode.

“I have written it as a love letter to the fans who have been watching all 14 years,” she said.

Her main goal for this season is to fill it with “more joy and more light and more humor.” Vernoff felt it was only appropriate to make the 300th episode a walk down memory lane.

“If there is a feel to the episode it is nostalgia,” she said. “And if there is a theme of the episode, it is the ghosts of our past.”

She continued, “So I have found a way to pay some small tribute to everyone who has been here before.”

Vernoff did not give away any plot details, but it has been confirmed that the 300th episode will air during the first half of Grey’s Season 14.

Grey’s Anatomy airs new episodes on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.