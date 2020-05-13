Gordon Ramsay Fans Praise Uplifting '24 Hours to Hell and Back' Special

Tuesday night once again saw the notoriously opinionated gourmet chef Gordon Ramsay and his reality series, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back. It also showed a softer side to the celebrity chef (comparably, anyway), which definitely caused viewers to take notice.

The episode finds Ramsay and company taking on their biggest makeover challenge to date as they're tasked with revitalizing three local businesses in Ellicott City, Maryland -- and the community on a whole. After being hit by massive floods in 2016, the once vibrant community spent more than a year rebuilding. After it was set to re-open, 2018 saw another storm ravage the area. As the town on a whole has struggled ever since a few local businesses were willing to do anything to survive. Which is where Ramsay comes in.

Throughout the episode, Ramsay spent less time screaming about unpopular menu items and more time working with business owners, neighbors and even the National Guard to help save Ellicot City. Ramsay's ambition, which carried out of the kitchens and onto the town's literal main street. While Ramsay did get the chance to let a few profanities fly while cleaning out some walk-in coolers, viewers were enamored with Ramsay's moving gesture of saving an entire community.