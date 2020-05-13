Gordon Ramsay Fans Praise Uplifting '24 Hours to Hell and Back' Special
Tuesday night once again saw the notoriously opinionated gourmet chef Gordon Ramsay and his reality series, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back. It also showed a softer side to the celebrity chef (comparably, anyway), which definitely caused viewers to take notice.
The episode finds Ramsay and company taking on their biggest makeover challenge to date as they're tasked with revitalizing three local businesses in Ellicott City, Maryland -- and the community on a whole. After being hit by massive floods in 2016, the once vibrant community spent more than a year rebuilding. After it was set to re-open, 2018 saw another storm ravage the area. As the town on a whole has struggled ever since a few local businesses were willing to do anything to survive. Which is where Ramsay comes in.
Throughout the episode, Ramsay spent less time screaming about unpopular menu items and more time working with business owners, neighbors and even the National Guard to help save Ellicot City. Ramsay's ambition, which carried out of the kitchens and onto the town's literal main street. While Ramsay did get the chance to let a few profanities fly while cleaning out some walk-in coolers, viewers were enamored with Ramsay's moving gesture of saving an entire community.
#24HoursFOX This is already one of the best Ramsay revamps I’ve ever seen. Wonderful.— Michael Roche (@cg3156) May 13, 2020
“It’s the beginning of a new chapter.” This episode shows that even after natural disasters (and pandemics), there is still hope. Thanks, @GordonRamsay! #24HoursFOX— Elizabeth Byrd (@elizabeth_byrd) May 13, 2020
love this town so much and love the love it’s getting. it is beyond deserved!!! love seeing friends and favorite places on tv. home forever ❤️ thank you @GordonRamsay!! #24hoursfox— han (@hanhew) May 13, 2020
I live close to Ellicott City and drive through it all the time. Watching #24HoursFox right now’s got me blubbering.— Peri ⛈ (@therainbowhero) May 13, 2020
I don’t know if it’s just because I know Ellicott City but #24HoursFOX has me very emotional— oh...and wendy (@wendyinthedena) May 13, 2020
They're cleaning in the rain. Bless their hearts. #24HoursFOX 🥰🙏🏾— Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) May 13, 2020
We love when a community comes together to help a whole town. #24HoursFox— Allie Bish (@AllieIsBatman18) May 13, 2020
Here we go kitchen #24HoursFOX pic.twitter.com/IXH4xboVDk— Twey756♋ (@dfi9) May 13, 2020
There is the Gordon we know 😂 #24HoursFOX— Trevor Christensen (@trev71) May 13, 2020
I'm glad Gordon is teaching them not to give up. Hopefully once they fix up they can be cleaner. #24HoursFox— JoeV1998 #StayHome (@JoeV1998) May 13, 2020
And now the screaming starts.... #24HoursFOX— Stephen Otten (@Concerned3rd5) May 13, 2020
Did you really think @GordonRamsay was going to believe you cleaned out the freezer last week? #24HoursFOX pic.twitter.com/LJq1I9Tkyj— Exquisite (@BlueRoseMyst) May 13, 2020
The episode was needed even with all the tears. @GordonRamsay changed lives for the better and I’m happy he is in the world to make changes like this. #24HoursFOX— Christina Risting (@cmariewatts) May 13, 2020
We love when it all comes together at the end and all the places turned out great. #24HoursFox— Allie Bish (@AllieIsBatman18) May 13, 2020
#24HoursFOX I'm starving now. 🍔— MidnightMuse (@mind_noise) May 13, 2020