'JAG' Alum's Popular Hallmark Series Ending With Season 7

Good Witch has cast its last spell. Hallmark Channel announced the popular supernatural series will end with its ongoing seventh season. The Season 7 finale, which airs on Sunday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark, will serve as the series finale. The series was created by Craig Pryce and Sue Tenney and features former JAG star Catherine Bell.

Good Witch debuted in February 2015 and starred Bell as Cassandra Nightingale, the titular good witch who owns a shop called Bell, Book and Candle and runs a bed and breakfast. Bailee Madison starred as Cassandra's teenage daughter Grace for the first five seasons before making a guest appearance in Season 7. James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Scott Cavalheiro, Marc Bendavid, and Katherine Barrell also star in the series. The series finale episode is titled "The Wedding" and will feature the Merriwick cousins face off against a mysterious force putting their family at risk.

Sarah Power, Catherine Bell, and Katherine Barrell. (Photo: Peter Stranks/Crown Media United States LLC)

The series was part of a Hallmark Channel franchise that launched with The Good Witch movie in 2008. Six sequel movies followed between 2009 and 2014 before the series debuted. Bell plated Cassandra in every movie and served as an executive producer on the show. Disher also appeared in the movies as Martha Tinsdale before reprising the role in the show.

“Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” Randy Pope, SVP, programming & development at Hallmark, said in a statement Friday. “We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Aside from her work on Good Witch, Bell is best known for playing Lt. Col. Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie on the long-running NBC/CBS series JAG. Fourteen years after JAG ended, Bell returned to the role in the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 finale in May 2019. Bell also starred in the NCIS: LA Season 11 finale in April 2020. Bell's other credits include Army Wives, Bruce Almighty, and The Do-Over.