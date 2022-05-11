'Good Morning America' Anchor Returning After 13-Year Retirement

✖

Former Good Morning America and World News anchor Charlie Gibson is officially returning to ABC News following a 13-year retirement. Gibson, along with his daughter Kate Gibson, are set to co-host a new literary podcast called The Book Case for ABC Audio, ABC News confirmed earlier in May.

The podcast is a weekly podcast focused on reading and authors. Each episode of the series also highlights a local independent bookstore discussing what books are selling in their region and features special guests. Produced by ABC Audio, The Book Case officially debuted on Monday, May 2 with an episode that featured an interview with Oprah Winfrey, who discussed the impact of her book club, how she makes her picks, and her personal reading habits. Future episodes will include authors, book industry insiders, and others, including Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, and novelists John Irving and Sue Miller.

(Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"Kate and I share tremendous regard for those who succeed in the craft of writing," Gibson, a 35-year veteran of ABC News before his retirement in 2009, said of the podcast. "Add to that the fact that almost without exception, I found in the years at Good Morning America that authors are wonderful talkers and that makes for a good podcast. In each podcast episode we hope listeners will get insights into the minds of accomplished writers and that they or their book club might consider our recommendations for their next read."

His daughter revealed that the idea for the podcast initially came from her husband, David Canada. According to Kate, after quitting her job n public television in the fall of 2019 and "desperately looking for a job" while also raising two children and "reading every book I could to keep from going stir crazy," her husband "pointed out that my father and I were always talking about books, and that our conversations were compelling. 'How about I put together some gear and we make a podcast?,' he said." Although Kate initially spent several months blowing off the idea "as completely bonkers," her husband "was persistent, we made a pilot and here we are."

Kate Gibson previously worked as an executive in public television and as a producer and director for a number of Food Network shows. Her father, meanwhile, had been a 35-year veteran of ABC News before his retirement in 2009. The 79-year-old was a Good Morning America host from 1987 to 1998. He later returned from 1999 to 2006. He was also World News Tonight anchor from 2006 until his retirement in 2009.

The Book Case podcast is available for free on all major audio platforms. New episodes debut weekly. The podcast is also featured on the GMA channel within Apple Podcasts. Liz Alesse is the director and executive producer for ABC Audio.