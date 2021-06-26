'Good Girls' Star Mae Whitman Shares Perfect Meme After NBC Cancels Crime Dramedy

✖

NBC recently announced they were not renewing one of it's beloved shows Good Girls, and series star Mae Whitman had a thing or two to say about it. After cancelling Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest, fans aren't happy to see another one of their favorite shows go. As a response, Whitman took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme with her fans and let the meme do the talking as she simply used emojis to caption the photo.

As a result, several fans hopped into the comment section to share their thoughts. One person wrote, "Boo hiss," while someone else said, "IM GONNA SCREAM!" Another fan wrote, "So sorry Mae! You guys were great together and loved!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mae margaret whitman (@mistergarf)

The hilarious show tells the story of three moms simply looking for a way to financial freedom so they aren't bound to their financial debts. However, after one decision leads them to what seems like a bright future, they find themselves trapped in a brand new world. Christina Hendricks, Retta and Whitman do a wonderful job at telling a very relatable story on what some moms go through when they're just trying to make ends meet as parents, as spouses and as employees.

"Well, we gave it our all. We really did," Hendricks wrote in a caption after she broke her silence following the news according to E!. "Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support." The ladies of Good Girls aren't the only ones sharing their thoughts on shocking cancellations. Jane Levy from Zoey's slammed the network for cancelling their show, saying it was the "wrong move." "I'm sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it's like, 'Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns," she said during an interview with Vanity Fair. "Our show is about love. It's a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it's the wrong move."

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture, Levy's fellow co-star Skylar Astin said he was hopeful the show would continue. At the time when he said this, it was a few weeks before it was announced that the show would be cancelled. However, he did mention that the season 2 ending set fans up for the following season and that there would be a lot of unanswered questions if they weren't to continue.